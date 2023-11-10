Federal Judge Upholds Biden's Decision To Greenlight Alaska Oil Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.19 +0.45 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.53 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.66 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.034 -0.007 -0.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.180 +0.019 +0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%
Chart Mars US 6 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.180 +0.019 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.70 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.59 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.32 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 710 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.11 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 163 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.24 +0.41 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.14 +0.41 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 58.74 +0.41 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 58.74 +0.41 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 63.24 +0.41 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.59 +0.41 +0.59%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 60.14 +0.41 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.56 -2.04 -3.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.86 -2.04 -2.80%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -2.00 -2.71%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 mins Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 14 days Wasting money down under
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Federal Judge Upholds Biden's Decision To Greenlight Alaska Oil Project

U.S. Rig Count Takes A Dive

U.S. Rig Count Takes A Dive

Despite the relative strength in…

Europe's Gas Storage Hits Record High But Winter Worries Persist

Europe's Gas Storage Hits Record High But Winter Worries Persist

Europe is aggressively securing LNG…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Federal Judge Upholds Biden's Decision To Greenlight Alaska Oil Project

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 10, 2023, 2:30 AM CST

A federal judge in Alaska has upheld the decision of the Biden administration to greenlight the Willow oil project, led by ConocoPhillips.

In her decision, Judge Sharon Gleason noted that the plaintiffs—a group of environmentalist organizations—had failed to prove that the project was as multifaceted a threat to the wildlife in the National Petroleum Reserve as they claimed.

The environmentalists had alleged that the authorities that had approved the project had failed to consider all the ways, in which it could affect the environment. The groups also said the federal government had not considered putting a cap on the production of oil at Willow as a way of mitigating its effect on the environment and carbon dioxide emissions.

“Willow underwent nearly five years of rigorous regulatory review and environmental analysis, including extensive public involvement from the communities closest to the project site,” ConocoPhillips Alaska president Erec Isaacson said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“We now want to make this project a reality and help Alaskan communities realize the extensive benefits of responsible energy development.”

Earthjustice, which represented the plaintiffs dubbed the judge’s decision disappointing.

“Beyond the illegality of Willow’s approval, Interior’s decision to greenlight the project in the first place moved us in the opposite direction of our national climate goals in the face of the worsening climate crisis,” Erik Graffe, an Alaska deputy managing attorney for the organization, said.

Willow covers three drill sites in the National Petroleum Reserve in an area that is estimated to hold up to 600 million barrels of oil.

The project has incited much controversy from climate activists and some of Biden’s supporters from the left, many of whom argue that the project is a major setback in fighting climate change, with the Interior Department’s estimate that the project could see 278 million metric tons of CO2 emitted over its 30-year lifespan.

The Willow project will cost an estimated $8 billion to develop, resulting in production of between 160,000 and 180,000 barrels of oil daily. Revenues from the development are estimated at some $17 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Loss As Demand Concerns Grow

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com