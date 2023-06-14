Biden Administration Looks To Add 12 Million Barrels To The SPR This Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.02 +0.60 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.02 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.38 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.326 -0.014 -0.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.560 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 69.97 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.560 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.69 -0.52 -0.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.11 -0.45 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.41 +1.26 +1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 561 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.13 +1.78 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.07 +1.42 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 48.17 +2.30 +5.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 71.57 +2.30 +3.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 69.82 +2.30 +3.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 66.97 +2.30 +3.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 63.67 +2.30 +3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.67 +2.30 +3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 64.97 +2.30 +3.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 73.92 +2.30 +3.21%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.27 +2.30 +3.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.25 -3.25 -5.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.35 -3.05 -4.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Looks To Add 12 Million Barrels To The SPR This Year

North Sea Oil Investment Needs More Than Just Windfall Tax Relief

North Sea Oil Investment Needs More Than Just Windfall Tax Relief

Despite the UK government's easing…

R&D Spending Surges In GCC’s Chemical Sector

R&D Spending Surges In GCC’s Chemical Sector

GCC countries are leveraging their…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Administration Looks To Add 12 Million Barrels To The SPR This Year

By Irina Slav - Jun 14, 2023, 2:57 AM CDT

The federal government plans to buy some 12 million barrels as part of efforts to refill the strategic petroleum reserve after drawing down more than 200 million barrels from it last year.

This is according to an unnamed source that spoke to Reuters and that also suggested total purchases this year could exceed 12 million barrels.

Earlier this month, the Department of Energy announced it had bought 3 million barrels of crude for the strategic petroleum reserve and planned to buy another 3 million.

"These 3 million barrels are being purchased for an average price of about $73 per barrel, lower than the average of about $95 per barrel that SPR crude was sold for in 2022, securing a good deal for taxpayers," the Department of Energy said.

In October of last year, the administration announced that it would repurchase crude oil for the reserve when prices were at or below about $67-$72 per barrel.

The move would be a dual-purpose one in that not only would it replenish the nation’s depleted reserves, but it would boost demand when prices were low instead of sending them into orbit at a time of regular prices.

Currently, the strategic petroleum reserve is at the lowest level since 1983, at 372 million barrels of crude, which has prompted some observers to warn about a possible compromise in the country’s energy security.

The first 3 million barrels should be delivered to the SPR in August and another 3 million—yet to be contracted—should be delivered a month later. This leaves three months for the Department of Energy to source and purchase another 6 million barrels at a price it can afford.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a spokesman, the DoE "will continue to seek opportunities for additional repurchases as market conditions and the constraints of SPR operations allow."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Tops Forbes’ List Of 100 Largest Companies In The Middle East

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

 Alt text

The IEA Says Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com