Apache Halts Drilling In The UK North Sea

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.12 +0.70 +1.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.09 +0.80 +1.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 75.39 +0.77 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.342 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 69.97 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.013 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.69 -0.52 -0.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.11 -0.45 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.41 +1.26 +1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 561 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.13 +1.78 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.07 +1.42 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 48.17 +2.30 +5.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 71.57 +2.30 +3.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.82 +2.30 +3.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.97 +2.30 +3.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 63.67 +2.30 +3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 63.67 +2.30 +3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.97 +2.30 +3.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 73.92 +2.30 +3.21%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 63.27 +2.30 +3.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.25 -3.25 -5.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.35 -3.05 -4.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 14 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Shell To Raise Dividend By 15% As It Doubles Down On Oil And Gas

Bank Of America Is Betting Big On India’s Renewable Potential

Bank Of America Is Betting Big On India’s Renewable Potential

India, with its vast renewable…

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Oil markets are rife with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Apache Halts Drilling In The UK North Sea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 14, 2023, 4:57 AM CDT

Apache Corporation is halting drilling in the UK North Sea, cutting jobs in Britain, after the latest change to the UK Energy Profits Levy, commonly referred to as the windfall tax.

The U.S.-based corporation, which is one of the top ten producers of oil and gas in the UK North Sea, has said that the windfall tax and the challenging regulatory environment are making its UK operations less competitive.

Apache has also confirmed the suspension of drilling activities will lead to job losses in its UK division.

“We are reassessing our investments, as we consider the challenging UK macro environment with its increasingly costly and burdensome tax and regulatory regime,” a spokeswoman for Apache told media.

“Given the business climate for the oil and gas industry in the UK, these assets have become less competitive in comparison to the rest of our portfolio,” she said.

Last week, the UK government put a price floor to the windfall tax, but this price floor will only trigger a return to a 40% marginal tax rate on North Sea oil and gas production, compared to the current tax rate of 75%, if both average oil and gas prices fall to, or below, $71.40 per barrel for oil and £0.54 per therm for gas, for two consecutive quarters.

According to Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, UK gas prices are unlikely to drop to those levels,

“So, basically, it will never be triggered.”

“The Chancellor needs to work with the industry to get this right, because billions of pounds worth of investment and thousands of new jobs could be created in the North Sea in the right conditions,” Crighton said.

“The alternative is a levy which risks accelerating the decline of our oil and gas sector at a pace which jeopardises the skills and investment required to deliver the UK’s net zero plans.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

After the UK raised the windfall tax to 35% at the end of last year, Harbour Energy, the biggest oil and gas producer in the UK North Sea, backed out of the latest licensing round aimed at awarding more than 100 new licenses. Shell has said it would be re-evaluating each project comprising its $30.5 billion (25 billion pounds) planned investment in the UK energy system, and TotalEnergies has said it would slash its investment in the UK by 25%.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Administration Looks To Add 12 Million Barrels To The SPR This Year

Next Post

China Boosts Crude Oil Import Quotas By 20% From Last Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

 Alt text

The IEA Says Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com