Battery Metals Take A Hit As China’s EV Boom Grinds To A Halt

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 42 mins 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Mars US 56 mins 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 2 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 1 hour Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Why should ANY oil company executive get ANY bonus now?
  • 9 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 9 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 13 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 8 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 15 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 15 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 6 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand

Breaking News:

IEA: Oil Price Collapse Could Leave 50 Million Jobless

Trump Proposes A $2 Trillion Infrastructure Intervention

Trump Proposes A $2 Trillion Infrastructure Intervention

U.S. President is calling for…

Has Russia Reached Its Limit In The Oil Price War?

Has Russia Reached Its Limit In The Oil Price War?

The oil price war is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Battery Metals Take A Hit As China’s EV Boom Grinds To A Halt

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT Battery Metals

The slowdown in China’s electric vehicle sector could have knock-on effects on the battery metals market in both the short and long run, commodities analysts at Argus Media said in a new report.

A weaker economy and lower new energy vehicle (NEV) subsidies that were introduced in 2019 led to a drop in Chinese vehicle production and sales last year.

Overall, China produced 1.24 million NEVs during the year, down 2.3 percent from the 1.27 million produced in 2018, and significantly lower than the initial production target of 1.5 million NEVs. The country sold 1.21 million NEVs last year, a 4 percent drop from 1.26 million in 2018, Argus.

China currently represents almost 60 percent of global electric vehicle (EV) sales, according to data compiled by Argus, and a weaker industry in China has disproportionate effects on the global market.

The coronavirus outbreak has put further downward pressure on the sector at the start of 2020 and is expected to continue to weigh on China’s NEV market, with domestic production and sales forecast to fall in the first quarter.

Buying interest for NEVs is expected to weaken significantly in the short term as potential buyers have opted to stay at home to prevent infections, Argus analysts predicted.

In January, China produced only 40,000 NEVs, down by 55 percent from a year earlier and by 74 percent from 149,000 units in December 2019. January sales were 44,000, down by 54 percent from a year earlier and by 73 percent from 163,000 in December. Related: Iraq On The Brink Of Civil War As Oil Revenues Evaporate

Production plants in Hubei province, the source of the virus outbreak, account for around 8-9 percent of China’s automotive output, but plants country-wide have been affected by the crisis. Several manufacturers including the 40,000 units/yr NIO, 150,000 units/yr Xiaopeng and 300,000 units/yr Lixiang plants have postponed deliveries.

(Click to enlarge)

The slowdown in China would also hinder the prospects for global growth, given the country’s lead in EV production and dominance in the global marketplace. Initial forecasts for global EV sales of over 2.5 million units for 2019 (a rise of over 25 percent) already proved to be over-optimistic, and predictions for sales in 2020 will have to be revised accordingly, said Argus.

Originally, Argus had forecasted global EV sales of almost 3.2 million units for 2020: 1.95 million in China and 1.24 million in the rest of the world. However, the firm expects China to struggle to match its EV sales in 2019 with the fraught start to the year, while sales in the rest of the world are unlikely to make up the shortfall.

As a result, Argus is now forecasting global EV sales of just under 2.1 million units in 2020, a 1.4 percent drop from 2019.

The knock-on effect of this hiccup in the EV growth story is that the longer term forecast for EV sales could be over 20 percent lower by 2030 than originally estimated, or as many as 5 million units lower in absolute terms, Argus analysts estimated.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC Invites U.S. Oil Official To Production Cut Meeting

Next Post

Canada Looks To U.S. As Oil Crisis Escalates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com