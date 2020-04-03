OPEC Invites U.S. Oil Official To Production Cut Meeting

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 42 mins 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Mars US 56 mins 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Marine 2 days 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC Invites U.S. Oil Official To Production Cut Meeting

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2020, 1:29 PM CDT OPEC US Oil Production

OPEC will invite the U.S. oil regulator to take part in the emergency OPEC+ video meeting on Monday, a source involved in the preparation of the meeting told Russian news agency TASS on Friday.

The OPEC+ group of producers will meet online on April 6 to discuss a possible massive production cut of around 10 million bpd, according to several media reports.

However, the OPEC+ coalition would likely want all major producers in the world to take part in a collective cut, including producers such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, or Norway.

On Thursday, OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia called for the emergency meeting of OPEC+ and “another group of countries” to try to find “a fair solution” to the current market imbalance, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he hoped and expected that Saudi Arabia and Russia would “cut back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more.”  

President Trump hasn’t mentioned any involvement of the U.S. in possible cuts, but he is scheduled to meet oil executives later on Friday and over the weekend to discuss the collapse of the oil prices and the subsequent impact on U.S. shale producers.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton discussed on Thursday the state of the oil market and the prospect of taking 10 million bpd off the markets with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. 

Last month, Sitton spoke with OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and said that “we all agree an international deal must get done to ensure economic stability as we recover from COVID-19. He was kind enough to invite me to the next OPEC meeting in June.”

According to analysts, first, a deal involving the U.S. would be difficult to reach, and second, even 10 million bpd may not be able to erase the glut as global demand is currently falling by 20 million bpd and even more due to the widespread lockdowns around the world.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

