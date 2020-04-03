Canada Looks To U.S. As Oil Crisis Escalates

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 42 mins 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Mars US 56 mins 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 2 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 1 hour Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Why should ANY oil company executive get ANY bonus now?
  • 9 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 9 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 13 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 8 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 15 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 15 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 6 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand

Breaking News:

IEA: Oil Price Collapse Could Leave 50 Million Jobless

Oil Hits $20 For The First Time In 18 Years

Oil Hits $20 For The First Time In 18 Years

Oil prices plunged on Monday…

An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump

An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump

Oil markets are reeling from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada Looks To U.S. As Oil Crisis Escalates

By Irina Slav - Apr 03, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT Oil Industry

Canada is in close contact with the United States about the oil price crash and its effect on the industry, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland told media.

"Let me just say that this is a very fast-moving situation," Freeland said as quoted by CBC News. "The current situation in the global energy markets is something that we're very concerned about." 

The oil price shock has left the Canadian oil industry reeling, with the local crude benchmark sinking below $10 per barrel, casting a shadow over the industry's survival chances yet again. What's more, the crisis could threaten the whole Canadian economy.

"With the economy already on precarious footing, the added shocks of the recent rail blockade protests, the arrival of COVID-19, and a collapse in oil prices have brought the country to the brink of recession," the Conference Board of Canada said in its Canadian Outlook Summary Spring 2020 this week. It added, "The Canadian economy is reeling as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ravage consumer and business spending and cratering oil prices have put a halt to the expected rebound in the energy sector."

Oil prices got a brief respite yesterday after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he "hoped and expected" that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut a combined 10 million bpd of oil production.

"Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!" Trump said in the tweet that sent WTI up to more than $27 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Mnuchin: Struggling Shale Firms Should Seek Help From The Fed

Next Post

Mnuchin: Struggling Shale Firms Should Seek Help From The Fed

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com