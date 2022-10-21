Barclays Cuts Oil Price Forecast Due To Slower Demand Growth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.69 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.56 +0.18 +0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.66 -0.68 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.070 -0.288 -5.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 +0.013 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 80.56 -0.86 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 +0.013 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.57 +4.22 +4.94%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.00 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.26 +2.63 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.78 +2.63 +2.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.09 +2.55 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 86.66 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 84.91 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 82.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 80.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 89.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 78.36 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 21 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 16 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Barclays Cuts Oil Price Forecast Due To Slower Demand Growth

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

The U.S. is competing with…

America Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Recycling

America Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Recycling

The soaring costs of batteries…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Barclays Cuts Oil Price Forecast Due To Slower Demand Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 21, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

Barclays lowered on Friday its Brent Crude price forecast for this year and next due to expected slowing growth in oil demand.

The UK bank—which slashed in August its Brent oil price forecast to $103 per barrel for 2022 and 2023, down from $111 a barrel—is now cutting its Brent forecast by $3 per barrel for 2022 and by $5 a barrel for 2023, CN Wire reports, citing Barclays.

However, the bank remains constructive with respect to the curve and consensus of oil prices.  

Yet, if 2023 global oil demand is 1-2 million barrels per day (bpd) lower than expected, there is a downside of between $15 and $25 per barrel in Barclays’ price forecast for next year, the bank said.

If the “zero-Covid” policy and the situation with the sudden lockdowns in China don’t improve, this will imply a $5-$10 per barrel downside to the Barclays forecast for 2023.

Moreover, “oil demand could undershoot our estimates despite a potential easing of mobility restrictions due to a broader slowdown,” the bank was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, oil prices rose at intraday trade after China signaled an easing of its strict Covid policy, which has battered market sentiment in recent months.

Just this past Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that the country’s zero-Covid policy would remain in place for the time being.

But the Chinese city of Xi’an, home to more than 13 million residents, has said it would implement Covid control measures only in risk areas instead of city-wide “static management,” CN Wire reported on Thursday, citing the city’s health authorities.    

In addition, officials in China are discussing the idea of reducing the mandatory quarantine for travelers into China to seven from 10 days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting sources with knowledge of the discussions. 

Oil prices settled almost flat on Thursday as market participants focused again on fears of recessions that could slow oil demand, and were headed to a second consecutive weekly loss on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Could Largely Avoid The Oil Price Cap

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com