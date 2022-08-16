Barclays Slashes Oil Price Forecast To $103 Per Barrel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.41 -3.00 -3.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.07 -3.03 -3.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.84 -2.71 -2.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.370 +0.642 +7.36%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.898 -0.054 -1.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.898 -0.054 -1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 75.31 -2.68 -3.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 91.56 -2.68 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 89.81 -2.68 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 87.71 -2.68 -2.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 86.96 -2.68 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 90.51 -2.68 -2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 85.16 -2.68 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -5.00 -5.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.75 -2.50 -3.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.70 -3.18 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 55 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 22 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

WTI oil prices have given…

Oil Prices Climb Even As Payroll Report Surprises

Oil Prices Climb Even As Payroll Report Surprises

The price of crude oil…

EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Higher

EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Higher

A bullish inventory report from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Barclays Slashes Oil Price Forecast To $103 Per Barrel

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 16, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Barclays has slashed its Brent oil price forecast by $8.
  • The bank noted that persistent Russian oil supply and an expected surplus were causes for the change in the forecast.
  • Barclays joins Goldman Sachs, which, earlier this month, revised its oil price forecast, as well.
Join Our Community

Resilient Russian oil supply and an expected surplus on the market prompted Barclays to slash its Brent oil price forecast to $103 per barrel for this year and next, down from $111 a barrel previously expected.

The bank also cut its outlook on near-term WTI Crude prices by $8 a barrel, expecting the U.S. benchmark to average $99 per barrel in both 2022 and 2023. 

Early on Tuesday, WTI Crude prices were trading at below $90, at $89 per barrel, and Brent was at $94 a barrel after a slump on Monday following dismal economic data out of China, stoking fears of demand in the world’s top crude oil importer. 

Two months ago, Barclays raised its oil price forecast to $111 a barrel Brent, citing the effects of the announced EU embargo on Russian seaborne imports and delays in the renewal of the Iran nuclear deal. 

The recent sell-off in oil was the result of still resilient Russian oil supply and elevated market concerns that an economic slowdown, or a recession, is coming, Barclays said now in a note carried by Reuters.

Once the EU embargo enters in full force in early 2023, Russian oil supply is expected to drop by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) compared to the levels before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK bank said.  

Still, the downside to oil prices could be limited because the OPEC+ group could decide next year to withhold some supply from the market if global oil demand slows down in a mild recession, according to Barclays. Several banks have recently downgraded their oil price forecasts in view of still resilient Russian supply and an expected downturn in economies and potentially weaker oil demand. 

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs also revised its Brent price forecast for this quarter to $110 a barrel, down from a previous projection of $140 per barrel, but the investment bank still believes the case for higher oil prices remains strong. Goldman Sachs also revised its fourth-quarter Brent price forecast to $125 a barrel, down from $130 per barrel previously expected. The 2023 projection, however, was left unchanged at $125 per barrel. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Drops 5% On Disappointing Economic Data From China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com