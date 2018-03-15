BP: Technology Could Lower Oil Production Costs By 30 Percent

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.16 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 25 mins 65.12 +0.23 +0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 51 mins 59.79 +0.33 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -0.18 -0.29%
Urals 17 hours 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.46 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 61.18 +0.15 +0.25%
Murban 17 hours 64.68 +0.30 +0.47%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 59.22 +0.38 +0.65%
Basra Light 17 hours 61.05 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.62 +0.40 +0.62%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Girassol 17 hours 65.24 +0.36 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -0.18 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.06 -0.20 -0.57%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.21 +0.25 +0.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.51 -0.45 -0.80%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.46 -0.30 -0.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.46 -0.30 -0.57%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.46 +0.25 +0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.06 -0.75 -1.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 17 hours 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.61 -0.43 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.14 +0.23 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.09 +0.23 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.09 +0.23 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 57.64 +0.23 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.72 +0.25 +0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 1 day Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 6 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 8 hours UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 5 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 5 hours Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 1 day Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 9 hours Petrobras Narrows 2017 Loss, Net Debt Falls Below $85bn
  • 1 day Google Will Ban All Ads Tied to Cryptocurrencies
  • 23 hours Tesla's Model 3 Motor May Strain World's Supply of Neodymium
  • 9 hours Proton battery-alternative for lithium?
  • 7 hours South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 2 hours I vote for Exxon
  • 7 hours Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 12 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis

Breaking News:

BP: Technology Could Lower Oil Production Costs By 30 Percent

The Oil Canal That May Never Be

The Oil Canal That May Never Be

Thailand’s Kra canal project could…

BP Reports Surprise Production Jump At Mature Fields

BP Reports Surprise Production Jump At Mature Fields

BP, among other oil majors…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BP: Technology Could Lower Oil Production Costs By 30 Percent

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 15, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Tech

Better technology could reduce the average production costs of all oil and gas resource classes by around 30 percent per barrel of oil equivalent by 2050, oil and gas supermajor BP said in its Technology Outlook 2018 published on Thursday.

The resources with the greatest scope for cost reduction are the most capital intensive, such as deep and ultra-deep water, and those requiring large numbers of wells, such as shale, BP noted. Improved rig and platform design, plus subsea and flow-line development, could cut costs for deepwater resources, while in shale drilling and production, a standardized, repetitive manufacturing-style approach could reduce costs, BP reckons.

Despite the technological benefits, the industry will still need to invest some US$600 billion annually in upstream oil and gas in order to meet projected demand, BP warned.

The supermajor’s technology outlook also discussed the hottest themes and buzzwords in technology right now, such as supercomputing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

“We estimate that application of digital tools, including sensors, supercomputing, data analytics, automation and artificial intelligence (AI), all supported by the networked computers of the ‘cloud’, could reduce primary energy demand and costs in sectors of the energy system by 20-30 percent by 2050,” BP said.

Another hot topic for the oil industry and the peak oil demand narrative is the pace of the electric vehicles (EVs) adoption in the world, and BP weighed in on that issue as well.

“In our analysis, the costs of buying, running and fuelling electric and hybrid cars in Europe fall to become competitive with those of ICE-driven models before 2050,” BP said, noting that its projections show that the average lifetime costs of a battery electric vehicle (BEV) would decline by around 50 percent by 2050, to just under those of a hybrid or a conventional ICE-based vehicle.

“Electric, hybrid and conventional vehicle costs are likely to converge before 2050 – independent of any policy impacts,” BP said.

Related: The Shale Boom: 100 Million Years In The Making

Regarding technologies for power generation, BP estimates that the mix of technologies used for power generation in each region could change by 2050. Onshore wind farms will provide the cheapest source for new power supplies in China, Europe, and North America by 2050, closely followed by solar PV.

Specifically for North America’s power generation costs, BP expects that while gas and coal were the cheapest sources of power in 2015, onshore wind costs are set to fall below those of newly built gas plants well before 2050.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Looks For Investors To Build 70,000 Bpd Refinery

Next Post

Statoil To Rebrand Itself As Equinor

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com