Iraq Looks For Investors To Build 70,000 Bpd Refinery

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.16 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 25 mins 65.12 +0.23 +0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 51 mins 59.79 +0.33 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -0.18 -0.29%
Urals 17 hours 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.46 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 61.18 +0.15 +0.25%
Murban 17 hours 64.68 +0.30 +0.47%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 59.22 +0.38 +0.65%
Basra Light 17 hours 61.05 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.62 +0.40 +0.62%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Girassol 17 hours 65.24 +0.36 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -0.18 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.06 -0.20 -0.57%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.21 +0.25 +0.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.51 -0.45 -0.80%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.46 -0.30 -0.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.46 -0.30 -0.57%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.46 +0.25 +0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.06 -0.75 -1.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 17 hours 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.61 -0.43 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.14 +0.23 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.09 +0.23 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.09 +0.23 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 57.64 +0.23 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.72 +0.25 +0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 1 day Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 6 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 8 hours UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 5 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 5 hours Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 1 day Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 9 hours Petrobras Narrows 2017 Loss, Net Debt Falls Below $85bn
  • 1 day Google Will Ban All Ads Tied to Cryptocurrencies
  • 23 hours Tesla's Model 3 Motor May Strain World's Supply of Neodymium
  • 9 hours Proton battery-alternative for lithium?
  • 7 hours South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 2 hours I vote for Exxon
  • 7 hours Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 12 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis

Breaking News:

BP: Technology Could Lower Oil Production Costs By 30 Percent

Heavy Sweet Crude Is Heading For A Supply Crisis

Heavy Sweet Crude Is Heading For A Supply Crisis

The IMO is set to…

Shale Boom Creates New U.S. Oil Export Hub

Shale Boom Creates New U.S. Oil Export Hub

Analysts at Wood MacKenzie expect…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Looks For Investors To Build 70,000 Bpd Refinery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 15, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Refinery

Iraq is inviting companies to bid to build a 70,000-bpd oil refinery near the town of Haditha in the Anbar governorate, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

Investors willing to take part in the tender have until June 14, 2018, to file offers, the ministry said. The Anbar refinery project is offered on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) or a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis.

Building the 70,000-bpd refinery at Anbar is part of Iraq’s program to boost its oil processing capacity and reduce its oil product imports.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said that the country aims to reduce its oil product imports by 25 percent as it is seeking to refurbish and restart oil refineries after it expelled ISIS from its territory, without giving a timeline for that 25-percent import reduction.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, is adding more production units at refineries in the central and southern parts of the country and is producing more oil products from processing natural gas liquids.

Iraq has recently restarted production units at some refineries. The country is also seeking investment for refinery projects in Kirkuk, Maysan, Nasiriya, Faw, Anbar, and Nineveh.

The country is looking to attract billions of U.S. dollars in its refinery sector, and recently offered a total of 18 investment opportunities in the chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and refinery sectors. Iraq wants to attract investment mostly in the downstream, planning the construction of new refineries with different capacities, including one at the Al-Faw Port with a 300,000-bpd capacity.

At an investment conference on rebuilding Iraq, Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luiebi said last month that the country needed US$4 billion worth of investments in the downstream. That investment is planned to raise Iraq’s refining capacity to 1.5 million bpd by 2021, of which 500,000 bpd would be exported, according to the minister.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprie.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Statoil To Rebrand Itself As Equinor

Next Post

Statoil To Rebrand Itself As Equinor

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com