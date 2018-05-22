BP Funds Fast-Charging Battery Maker

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 72.04 -0.31 -0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.36 +0.14 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.933 +0.083 +2.91%
Mars US 22 hours 73.34 +0.76 +1.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.21 -0.54 -0.70%
Urals 2 days 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.50 +0.67 +1.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.933 +0.083 +2.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.03 -0.55 -0.72%
Murban 2 days 79.38 -0.60 -0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.03 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 2 days 77.05 +0.97 +1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.67 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Girassol 2 days 78.19 -0.24 -0.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.21 -0.54 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.36 -0.51 -0.98%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.35 +0.98 +1.68%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.95 +0.98 +1.42%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.45 +0.98 +1.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.35 +0.98 +1.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.60 +0.98 +1.59%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.60 +0.98 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.10 +0.98 +1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.85 +0.98 +1.42%
Central Alberta 2 days 63.60 +0.98 +1.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 2 days 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.62 -0.56 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 2 days 66.19 +0.96 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.69 +0.96 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.50 +0.96 +1.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 38 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 16 hours Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 5 hours Trump To Press South Korea's President Moon Before Summit Of The Decade with NK
  • 1 min $5 per galon in Manhattan
  • 6 hours Field Of Robots: Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming The Face Of Agriculture
  • 9 hours Saudi electricity demand
  • 2 hours 3 Undervalued Oil Stocks as Prices Soar
  • 10 mins NBR Breaking out, Cramer says $14.00 target.
  • 6 hours Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 12 hours Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 1 day Venezuela Election Won by Maduro Amid Widespread Disillusionment
  • 6 hours North Dakota: Initial well productivity trending higher, will a rising Gas/Oil ratio negatively impact EURs?
  • 14 mins Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 24 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 2 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 15 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000

Breaking News:

Santos Rejects U.S. Harbour Energy $10.9B Takeover Bid

Ignore The Headlines In This Oil Price Rally

Ignore The Headlines In This Oil Price Rally

As usual when something hits…

Steel Tariffs Raise Costs For Texas Oil Producers

Steel Tariffs Raise Costs For Texas Oil Producers

The imposition of import tariffs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Funds Fast-Charging Battery Maker

By Irina Slav - May 22, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT Energy storage

BP Ventures has provided US$20 million in funding to an Israeli startup that makes ultrafast-charging batteries, which aims to make it possible for electric cars to charge in just five minutes—in a time comparable to filling a tank with gas, the supermajor said today.

“Ultra-fast charging is at the heart of BP’s electrification strategy. StoreDot’s technology shows real potential for car batteries that can charge in the same time it takes to fill a gas tank,” BP Downstream’s chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said.

StoreDot has already developed an ultrafast-charging lithium-ion battery for mobile devices, and now plans to use the technology for car batteries. The mobile devices battery should become commercially available next year, but there is no timeline for the car battery.

Charging times are one of the biggest challenges on the road to widespread EV adoption, about as big as the reliability of batteries. The fact that too-fast charging can kill the battery only aggravates these challenges. Also, lithium-ion battery technology has recently gained negative attention because of the inherent risk of combustion, which could cause the vehicle to explode.

Despite these challenges, lithium-ion batteries continue to be the dominant ones on the market. As oil majors reorient their priorities towards cleaner forms of energy, they are more than willing to spend money on technologies that link their principal business with new revenue streams for the future.

Car charging is a natural focus for the supermajors. BP already has a footprint of 70 EV charging points across its global fuel station network, which may not be a whole lot, but it signals the company’s willingness to take part in the EV revolution. Also, earlier this year, the supermajor acquired a company that manufactures quick-charging systems, FreeWire Technologies, suggesting that rapid charging of electric cars is a niche that BP is particularly interested in.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BP Suspends Work On Gas Field Shared With Iran

Next Post

Carbon Tracker: Oil Majors Inconsistent In Climate Risk Reporting

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com