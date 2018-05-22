BP Suspends Work On Gas Field Shared With Iran

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 72.82 +0.47 +0.65%
Brent Crude 10 mins 80.38 +1.16 +1.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.925 +0.075 +2.63%
Mars US 18 hours 73.34 +0.76 +1.05%
Opec Basket 1 day 76.21 -0.54 -0.70%
Urals 1 day 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 1 day 67.50 +0.67 +1.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.925 +0.075 +2.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 76.03 -0.55 -0.72%
Murban 1 day 79.38 -0.60 -0.75%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.03 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 1 day 77.05 +0.97 +1.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 77.67 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Girassol 1 day 78.19 -0.24 -0.31%
Opec Basket 1 day 76.21 -0.54 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 51.91 +0.04 +0.08%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.35 +0.98 +1.68%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 69.95 +0.98 +1.42%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 72.45 +0.98 +1.37%
Sweet Crude 1 day 66.35 +0.98 +1.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 62.60 +0.98 +1.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 62.60 +0.98 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 65.10 +0.98 +1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.85 +0.98 +1.42%
Central Alberta 1 day 63.60 +0.98 +1.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 1 day 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.62 -0.56 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 1 day 66.19 +0.96 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.69 +0.96 +1.42%
Kansas Common 1 day 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
Buena Vista 1 day 79.50 +0.96 +1.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 1 day Trade war with China on hold
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 11 hours Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 20 hours Venezuela Election Won by Maduro Amid Widespread Disillusionment
  • 29 mins Trump To Press South Korea's President Moon Before Summit Of The Decade with NK
  • 2 hours Field Of Robots: Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming The Face Of Agriculture
  • 10 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000
  • 4 hours Saudi electricity demand
  • 1 day Higher Fuel And Staff Costs To Weigh On Ryanair Profits
  • 2 hours Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 1 hour 3 Undervalued Oil Stocks as Prices Soar
  • 2 hours North Dakota: Initial well productivity trending higher, will a rising Gas/Oil ratio negatively impact EURs?
  • 7 hours Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 1 day Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 20 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work

Breaking News:

BP Suspends Work On Gas Field Shared With Iran

Is Russia About To Abandon The OPEC Deal?

Is Russia About To Abandon The OPEC Deal?

As the OPEC meeting on…

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition

While wind and solar are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Suspends Work On Gas Field Shared With Iran

By Irina Slav - May 22, 2018, 10:30 AM CDT offshore rig

BP has stopped work on the Rhum gas field in the North Sea, which it has a 50-percent stake in, sharing it with the National Iranian Oil Company. The company cited the reintroduction of U.S. sanctions against Tehran as reason for the suspension.

The company, which agreed to sell its stake in Rhum to another UK-based company, Serica Energy, said, as quoted by The Independent, "BP has decided to defer some planned work on the Rhum gas field in the North Sea while we seek clarity on the potential impact on the field of recent US government decisions regarding Iran; Rhum is co-owned by an Iranian company. BP always complies with applicable sanctions."

Both BP and Serica are in talks with UK and U.S. authorities to make sure they are not in breach of the sanctions announced on May 8th as President Trump pulled the Untied States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.

Bp discovered the Rhum field back in the 1970s. Production was suspended in the early 2000s as the U.S. and several European countries imposed sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program. BP, whose chief executive Robert Dudley is an American citizen, struck a deal with smaller Serica to sell its 50 percent in the field for US$400 million.

Related: Trade War Truce With China Boosts Oil Prices

At the moment, BP operates the field under a license granted it by the Office of Foreign Asset Control—the Treasury Department’s sanction-enforcement division—which was renewed last September and will expire and the end of September this year.

In the meantime, the BP/Serica deal is going according to plan, seen to wrap in the third quarter of the year. A condition for the successful completion of the acquisition was Serica getting its own license from the OFAC. Reuters reported earlier today the company is still awaiting one.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kenya Removes Roadblock For Oil Industry Development

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com