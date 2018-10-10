BP Boss: More U.S. Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies Could Hurt Europe

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.65 -0.52 -0.71%
Brent Crude 1 hour 83.09 -1.91 -2.25%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.266 -0.018 -0.55%
Mars US 1 hour 78.37 -1.59 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%
Urals 18 hours 81.50 +0.28 +0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 77.36 +0.81 +1.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.266 -0.018 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 84.03 +0.81 +0.97%
Murban 18 hours 85.24 +0.55 +0.65%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 79.19 -1.63 -2.02%
Basra Light 18 hours 81.84 -2.61 -3.09%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 82.85 -2.08 -2.45%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Girassol 18 hours 82.09 -2.48 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 30.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.96 +6.67 +34.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.96 +0.67 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.11 +0.67 +0.90%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.96 +5.67 +13.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.46 +6.17 +17.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.46 +6.17 +17.00%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.96 +4.17 +7.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 51.96 +5.17 +11.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 41.96 +5.67 +15.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Giddings 18 hours 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.36 -0.15 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 67.12 -1.79 -2.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 69.62 -1.79 -2.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 10 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 14 minutes World’s Oil Traders Face Off Over Price Outlook As Iran Sanctions Near
  • 25 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 hours IMF Cuts Global Growth Outlook, Oil Falls
  • 11 hours Google Under Investigation: U.S., European Regulators Investigating Google Glitch
  • 12 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 5 hours Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes
  • 19 hours ChargePoint and EVBox Pave the Way for Fully Electric Future
  • 7 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 7 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 7 hours Strong USD is a bigger problem than high oil prices
  • 24 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 21 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 15 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 4 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build

Breaking News:

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Houthi Rebels Detain Fuel Tankers At Oil Port Hodeidah

Houthi Rebels Detain Fuel Tankers At Oil Port Hodeidah

The Yemeni Houthi rebels have…

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Boss: More U.S. Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies Could Hurt Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Rosneft

Should the United States impose more and wider-ranging sanctions on the major Russian oil and gas companies, it would cripple the energy systems in Europe, Bob Dudley, chief executive at BP which holds just below 20 percent in Rosneft, said on Wednesday.

“I do not think that would happen. If sanctions were put on Rosneft or Gazprom or LUKoil like what happened with Rusal, you would virtually shut down energy systems of Europe, it is a bit of extreme thing to happen. We invest in Russia carefully, not just in Rosneft,” Russian outlet Sputnik quoted Dudley as saying at the Oil & Money 2018 conference in London today.

Dudley noted that he sits on the Rosneft board because of BP’s large stake in Russia’s biggest oil producer, and added that the UK supermajor strictly complies with international sanctions against Russia.

In recent months, U.S. legislators have been preparing several bills at various committees to target Russia’s energy and banking industries, seeking to “escalate economic pain” because of Russia’s malign activities. According to U.S. officials, the existing sanctions on Russia’s energy have already resulted in curtailed investment in Russian oil and gas exploration projects necessary to grow Russia’s production.

Russia’s own natural resources ministry admitted that the sanctions had hampered natural gas project developments in the country. In a report about Russia’s oil and gas resources and their development for the period 2016-2017, the ministry said that sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies that limit the flow of foreign investment, new technologies, and equipment for the sector complicate the development of new projects in Russia, especially in offshore areas and in hard-to-extract resources. In the period 2016-2017, not a single significant gas project was launched, while gas firms focused instead on working at already operational projects, the Russian ministry said in its report.

The U.S. has also hinted that it could sanction the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, which already holds more than one third of the European gas market and continues to grow its dominance.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraqi Oil Company Plans Major Production Hike

Next Post

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Anti-Pipeline Activists

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com