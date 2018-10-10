Iraqi Oil Company Plans Major Production Hike

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.65 -0.52 -0.71%
Brent Crude 1 hour 83.09 -1.91 -2.25%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.266 -0.018 -0.55%
Mars US 1 hour 78.37 -1.59 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%
Urals 18 hours 81.50 +0.28 +0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 77.36 +0.81 +1.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.266 -0.018 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 84.03 +0.81 +0.97%
Murban 18 hours 85.24 +0.55 +0.65%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 79.19 -1.63 -2.02%
Basra Light 18 hours 81.84 -2.61 -3.09%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 82.85 -2.08 -2.45%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Girassol 18 hours 82.09 -2.48 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 30.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.96 +6.67 +34.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.96 +0.67 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.11 +0.67 +0.90%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.96 +5.67 +13.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.46 +6.17 +17.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.46 +6.17 +17.00%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.96 +4.17 +7.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 51.96 +5.17 +11.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 41.96 +5.67 +15.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.73 +0.96 +1.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Giddings 18 hours 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.36 -0.15 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 67.12 -1.79 -2.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 69.62 -1.79 -2.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 10 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 14 minutes World’s Oil Traders Face Off Over Price Outlook As Iran Sanctions Near
  • 25 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 hours IMF Cuts Global Growth Outlook, Oil Falls
  • 11 hours Google Under Investigation: U.S., European Regulators Investigating Google Glitch
  • 12 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 5 hours Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes
  • 19 hours ChargePoint and EVBox Pave the Way for Fully Electric Future
  • 7 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 7 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 7 hours Strong USD is a bigger problem than high oil prices
  • 24 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 21 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 15 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 4 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build

Breaking News:

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

This Merger Creates A New Oilfield Services Giant

This Merger Creates A New Oilfield Services Giant

Two of the leading offshore…

Hurricane Michael Shuts In 40% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production

Hurricane Michael Shuts In 40% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production

40% of oil production in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraqi Oil Company Plans Major Production Hike

By Irina Slav - Oct 10, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Basrah oil terminal

Basra Oil Company, which accounts for the bulk of Iraq’s crude oil production, plans to increase its production to 5 million bpd from the current 3.2 million bpd by 2025, S&P Global Platts reports, citing the company’s Director General, Ihsan Ismaael who spoke at an industry event in Turkey.

Ismaael said the plans would involve the construction of new oil pipelines and that this level of production will be sustained for as long as two decades. Currently, Basra Oil Company produces 75 percent of Iraq’s crude oil.

Most of the additional production, the executive said, will come from fields that are operated by international oil companies, but some will come from BOC-operated projects. The foreign-operated fields will contribute 1.8 million bpd to the higher production. These include West Qurna-1 operated by Exxon, West Qurna-2 operated by Lukoil, Rumaila with BP as operator, and Zubair, operated by Eni. The increase will happen over the next three to five years.

The BOC-operated fields will add 700,000 bpd to overall production by 2024.

Along with the increase in production, BOC will also expand its export capacity by as much as 3 million bpd by replacing old pipelines with new ones. This would also solve a problem that the current infrastructure is having, with one of the pipelines that takes the crude from fields to the export terminals operating at below 50 percent of capacity due to the risk of rupture.

Related: China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

Iraq’s government earlier announced plans to boost oil production considerably, but analysts from IHS Markit forecast this will be tough to accomplish, projecting instead only a marginal increase in production to a total of 5 million bpd, because of continued political instability and economic troubles. The country has a capacity to produce 7 million bpd.

Iraq had oil reserves of 153 billion barrels as of last year, but earlier this year Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said the actual reserves could be twice as large. If the higher estimate proves true, it would make Iraq the largest oil-rich country in the world, even ahead of Venezuela, which claims its reserves are just above 300 billion barrels, and also ahead of Saudi Arabia, with 260.8 billion barrels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Battle For Cleaner Air To Impact North Chinese Crude Demand This Winter

Next Post

BP Boss: More U.S. Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies Could Hurt Europe

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com