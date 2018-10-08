A New Era Of Geopolitical Risk In Global Oil Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.25 -0.04 -0.05%
Brent Crude 50 mins 83.91 -0.25 -0.30%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 49 mins 79.29 -0.05 -0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
Urals 18 hours 80.58 -1.06 -1.30%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 4 days 77.00 -0.21 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 84.49 -1.34 -1.56%
Murban 4 days 86.95 -1.32 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 4 days 80.16 -1.07 -1.32%
Basra Light 4 days 85.12 -0.45 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 4 days 85.83 -0.48 -0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Girassol 4 days 84.44 -1.39 -1.62%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 25.34 -1.49 -5.55%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 74.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.84 -1.99 -4.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.84 +3.51 +6.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 53.34 -0.74 -1.37%
Central Alberta 4 days 44.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 83.69 -1.67 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 68.24 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 70.74 -0.05 -0.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 17 minutes Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 21 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 2 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 39 mins U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 16 hours Saudi A Threatens to Block UN Climate Report
  • 5 hours Saudi Aramco Can't Pay Salaries? UAE/Saudi Halt 3 Projects of $243 Billion?
  • 9 hours Mercedes-Benz Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in Alabama
  • 2 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 2 days Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 21 hours Oil Demand: The Price Is Right Or The Customer Is Right?
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Ministry Wants More Incentives For Oil Industry

Alt Text

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

Oman is caught between a…

Alt Text

Iraq: A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

Iraqi elections are set to…

Alt Text

Is The U.S. Using Force To Sell Its LNG To The World?

The United States has targeted…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

A New Era Of Geopolitical Risk In Global Oil Markets

By Tim Daiss - Oct 08, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT City

Amid never ending talk and speculation over how many more barrels of Iranian oil will be removed from global markets once sanctions slated to hit Iran’s oil production on November 6 take effect, some are claiming that geopolitical factors have driven the market just as much as supply fundamentals.

At Russia Energy Week in Moscow last week, both Saudi and Russian energy ministers said they see rising geopolitical risk as driving the recent oil price increase at a time when there is sufficient supply in the market. Of course, the notion of sufficient supply will be tested soon, as will both Saudi Arabia’s and OPEC’s spare production capacity will be called on to maintain this supply.

"Prices are continuing to rise and I think that proves the point that it is not the fundamentals of oil supply and demand that is behind this price increase," Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday during the conference.

"The market has a strong influence,” he added. “Financial investors, speculators, sentiment, future expectations. The true elephant in the room is geopolitics. That has all combined to feed the market frenzy.”

Following al-Falih’s cue, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak agreed that geopolitical risks were having a disproportionate impact on global oil prices, which have recently breached new four-year highs.

On Friday, global oil benchmark London-traded Brent crude futures dipped slightly but still settled at a robust $84.33 per barrel, a price point that could arguably mark the beginning of supply disruption in developing economies where a strong U.S. dollar and rising oil prices are already creating economic woe, especially in Asia, including the Philippines, Vietnam and India.

Novak added that "the [oil]price today, in my opinion, reflects very significant uncertainty and risks, and in this sense the market is not yet balanced."

Related: “Profit Secrets of the World’s Most Successful Energy Investors”

However, going forward, supply and demand fundamentals, particularly the supply side of the equation, will be the shaker and mover of any future ramp up in global oil prices. Not only does the market have the jitters about less Iranian oil hitting the market, a development that is already unfolding at an accelerated pace, but persistent production problems in Nigeria, Libya and Venezuela (all OPEC members) remain, causing many to forecast Brent to breach $100 per barrel by next year.

This price point would be an unwelcome New Year’s gift that would throw more cold water on global economic growth, particularity in developing markets. Crude oil price increases could also slow stellar U.S. economic growth, admittedly a bragging point and point of vulnerability for the Trump White House as the 2020 presidential election cycle nears.

The ongoing trade war with China could also marginally impact U.S. economic growth, but not to the same extent as a period of prolonged higher oil and gasoline prices which can wreak havoc on both industry and consumers alike.

China is also a swing factor in on the demand side of the Iranian (therefore global) oil equation, with Chinese state-run oil major and Asia’s bigger refiner Sinopec indicating two weeks ago that it would actually bow to pressure from the Trump Administration and cut Iranian oil imports by as much as half in October.

Sources that spoke to Reuters about the matter didn’t specify volumes but based on the prevailing supply contract between Sinopec and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Sinopec will reduce its loadings to about 130,000 barrels per day (bpd), equaling 20 percent of China’s daily average imports from Iran in 2017 - the deepest Chinese cut in Iranian oil exports in years.

This would be 20 percent of China’s average daily imports from Iran in 2017, the report added, dealing a blow to Tehran, which has counted its top oil client to maintain imports while European and other Asian buyers wind down purchases to avoid U.S. sanctions.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is The U.S. Using Force To Sell Its LNG To The World?
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows
This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

 Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

 US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

 Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com