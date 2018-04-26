BP Admits It Underestimated Renewable Growth

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.60 +0.37 +0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.811 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 17 hours 67.75 +0.30 +0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
Urals 1 day 69.84 -0.77 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.02 -0.31 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.811 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 69.93 -0.95 -1.34%
Murban 1 day 73.18 -0.95 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.14 -1.18 -1.70%
Basra Light 1 day 70.79 +0.04 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.30 -1.24 -1.66%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Girassol 1 day 72.29 -1.34 -1.82%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.50 +0.39 +0.78%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.05 +0.35 +0.73%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.25 +0.35 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.15 +0.35 +0.52%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.80 +0.35 +0.61%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.05 +0.35 +0.62%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.05 +0.35 +0.62%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.05 +0.35 +0.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.30 +0.35 +0.56%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.05 +0.35 +0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 1 day 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.99 +0.51 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.00 +0.35 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.50 +0.35 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 12 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 6 mins I am buying Huawei phone
  • 15 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 2 hours Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 2 mins Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 7 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 7 hours Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 20 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 23 hours What happened to stocks yesterday?
  • 17 hours Electric Buses are Eating into Oil Demand
  • 3 hours libya's oil disruption to send oil prices up?
  • 22 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 18 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 22 hours China's Yuan Oil Contracts: No Liquidity, but It Will be Built
  • 20 hours Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 22 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful

Breaking News:

BP Admits It Underestimated Renewable Growth

Russia Bets Big On Arctic Oil

Russia Bets Big On Arctic Oil

Despite a few hurdles following…

Iran Pushes Back Against The OPEC Deal

Iran Pushes Back Against The OPEC Deal

Iran’s oil ministry has noted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Admits It Underestimated Renewable Growth

By Irina Slav - Apr 26, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Solar panels

BP made a mistake in its 2018 World Energy Outlook by underestimating the speed of renewables adoption, notably solar capacity. In an interview with Euractiv, BP’s chief economist, Spencer Dale, explained that while BP was aware of the learning curve typical of solar capacity adoption, it was unaware just how far along that curve the world had traveled.

The learning curve in solar energy capacity expansion is closely related to production costs: for every doubling of capacity, costs fall by a quarter. So, BP was apparently surprised not by the scale of the transition to renewable energy, especially in China and India, but by the speed.

As Dale said, the actual solar capacity figures from China are “telling us less about solar energy and more about the pace of the energy transition in China. And the pace at which essentially they’ve reduced their share of coal and filled up that hole with solar energy.”

According to some, this is not the first time BP has underestimated renewables adoption. “Every year BP has predicted a sudden slowdown in renewable energy growth, and every year it has been wrong,” Greg Muttitt from green NPO Oil Change International told Euractiv. However, it’s not only BP that has been consistently underestimating alternative energy. The IEA has also underestimated renewables as had the European Commission.

Related: Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

Even so, Dale made a point of warning that China’s solar race could start sputtering some time in the future. This should be a safe enough prediction: sooner or later the local energy market will become saturated with solar power capacity.

Last year, China added 53 GW of new solar capacity with investments of US$86.5 billion. The new capacity addition accounted for more than half of the global total for 2017, which stood at a record-high 98 GW. Global investments in solar power last year reached US$160.8 billion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Hess Posts Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com