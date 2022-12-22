Australia’s Energy Industry Hits Out At Natural Gas Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.11 +0.82 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.94 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.425 +0.093 +1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.279 +0.023 +1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.279 +0.023 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Australia’s Energy Industry Hits Out At Natural Gas Price Cap

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Investor pressure for higher returns…

Sydney Based Researchers Announce Lithium Ion Battery Rival

Sydney Based Researchers Announce Lithium Ion Battery Rival

University of Sydney researchers have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia’s Energy Industry Hits Out At Natural Gas Price Cap

By Irina Slav - Dec 22, 2022, 3:35 AM CST

Senex Energy announced it was suspending an investment project in the Surat Basin in Queensland after the Australian government approved a cap on domestic gas prices that caused outrage in the industry.

“New laws passed by the Albanese Government that could arbitrarily dictate investment returns for gas producers puts at risk Senex Energy’s $1 billion investment plan to bring new gas to the east coast market,” the company, which is a subsidiary of South Korean steel major POSCO, said in a statement.

“This will result in less gas, electricity shortages, fewer jobs and weaker regional communities that rely on the resources sector.” Senex Energy also said, noting that its expansion project in the Surat Basin had attracted a lot of buyer interest, resulting in an oversubscription of five times the available, with interest extending to 2039.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Albanese government announced caps on the price of natural gas and coal earlier this month. The price of natural gas will be capped at $8.15 (A$12) per gigajoule and at $85 (A$125) per ton of coal and the cap will be in effect for a year. 

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and we know, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, what we've seen is a massive increase in global energy prices," Albanese told media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticism from the energy industry was quick. “A policy of such significance, proposed without any meaningful consultation with industry, creates an environment of uncertainty that will result in investment activity dropping across energy markets. This will make solving the underlying structural problems in the energy market harder, not easier,” Woodside said in a statement soon after the announcement was made.

"Until we know the scope of future government actions under the yet-to-be-developed code of conduct, and the potential for retrospective application of measures, including the breaking of agreed contracts, it is prudent to review all investment," Senex’s CEO Ian Davies said this week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

India's Solar Module Exports Jump After U.S. Crackdown On Chinese Manufacturers

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com