India's Solar Module Exports Jump After U.S. Crackdown On Chinese Manufacturers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.10 +0.81 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.99 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.422 +0.090 +1.69%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.280 +0.025 +1.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.280 +0.025 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

India's Solar Module Exports Jump After U.S. Crackdown On Chinese Manufacturers

“Living Solar Cell” Could Pave The Way For Future Sustainable Energy Tech

“Living Solar Cell” Could Pave The Way For Future Sustainable Energy Tech

Israeli scientists have successfully harvested…

Coal Is Fueling A Pollution Problem In Central Asia

Coal Is Fueling A Pollution Problem In Central Asia

Central Asia’s coal-fired power plants…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India's Solar Module Exports Jump After U.S. Crackdown On Chinese Manufacturers

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 22, 2022, 2:30 AM CST

India has seen a considerable increase in exports of solar modules following the Biden administration’s ban on such modules suspected of being produced using forced labor in China.

According to a report in the Times of India, solar module exports during the third quarter of the year totaled $157 million, up from just $21 million a year earlier and $26 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, domestic growth in solar power adoption is also rising. In the first nine months of the year, Indian solar developers installed a record 10 GW of solar generating capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This represented a 35-percent annual increase, with utility-scale installations accounting for 9 GW, which was a 45-percent annual increase. The solar capacity additions also represented 76 percent of all new power generation capacity additions in the first nine months of 2022.

In the United States, meanwhile, new solar installations are expected to have declined by 23 percent this year because of the ban on Chinese modules. The figure came from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, which also said they expected utility-scale installation additions this year to shrink by 40 percent as a result of the ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential solar additions will rise by a sizeable 37 percent but they are a small part of the U.S. solar power market, where utility-scale projects dominate the landscape.

According to Reuters, there are more than 1,000 cargoes of solar power equipment sitting at U.S. ports after the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act was passed in June. This has led exporters to suspend shipments to the U.S. for fear they, too, could end up detained under the new legislation.

Meanwhile, Indian solar exporters have stepped up exports to the U.S. to replace the Chinese modules. An Indian industry executive told local media earlier this month India was the most logical alternative to China in solar modules as it was the second-largest producer.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Zelensky Tells U.S. Congress That Ukraine Is “Alive And Kicking”

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com