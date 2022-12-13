Australia’s Natural Gas Price Cap Could Do More Harm Than Good

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.46 +1.29 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.52 +1.53 +1.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.44 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.775 +0.188 +2.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.117 +0.036 +1.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.117 +0.036 +1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 70.76 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.80 +0.92 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 378 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.25 +1.17 +1.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.31 +1.18 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.72 +1.49 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 51.92 +2.15 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 50 mins 75.32 +2.15 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 50 mins 73.57 +2.15 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 70.72 +2.15 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 68.72 +2.15 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 77.67 +2.15 +2.85%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 67.02 +2.15 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Australia’s Natural Gas Price Cap Could Do More Harm Than Good

High Oil Prices Are Fueling Economic Growth In The Middle East

High Oil Prices Are Fueling Economic Growth In The Middle East

The Middle East has seen…

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China is ignoring the price…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia’s Natural Gas Price Cap Could Do More Harm Than Good

By Irina Slav - Dec 13, 2022, 12:53 AM CST

A price cap on natural gas for the domestic Australian market could make matters worse instead of better, energy major Woodside has warned.

The cap, for gas and coal, was announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month as a means of mitigating the effects of the international tightening of gas supplies that has led to higher prices.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and we know, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, what we've seen is a massive increase in global energy prices," Anthony Albanese told media.

The energy industry was quick to slam the measures, which would see gas prices capped at $8.15 (A$12) per gigajoule and coal prices capped at $85 (A$125) per ton, with the cap in effect for a year.

According to companies from the sector, a price cap would discourage investments in new production capacity and, as Woodside said this week, create more uncertainty.

“A policy of such significance, proposed without any meaningful consultation with industry, creates an environment of uncertainty that will result in investment activity dropping across energy markets. This will make solving the underlying structural problems in the energy market harder, not easier,” the company said in a statement.

Woodside then went on to call on the Albanese government to reconsider its intervention in local gas markets and “bring energy companies, retailers, manufacturers, and infrastructure owners together to properly engage on a solution.”

Earlier this week, the local arm of Exxon put it more bluntly: "This reckless free market intervention by the government will divert investment away from Australia to other nations that support fiscal stability and free markets," a spokesperson for Esso Australia said, as quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Albanese has shrugged off criticism from the energy industry, saying that "This is jumping at shadows. We've come up with measures which are responsible, that won't have a negative impact on investment."

Even so, the PM has agreed to meet with energy companies to discuss the government’s measures for tackling the crisis.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Seeks Investors For $110 Billion Unconventional Gas Project

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com