Australia Set to Unveil Billions in Clean Energy Subsidies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.84 +0.81 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.40 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.59 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.605 +0.024 +1.52%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.318 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.318 -0.001 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 262 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.12 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.87 -1.23 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.52 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 7 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 19 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 19 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

TC Energy Books Record Earnings amid High Natural Gas Demand

How Fracking Helped the U.S. Become the World’s Top Oil Producer

How Fracking Helped the U.S. Become the World’s Top Oil Producer

This article highlights the rise…

Kenya’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Kenya’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Kenya aims to achieve 100…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Set to Unveil Billions in Clean Energy Subsidies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

Australia’s government is preparing to announce a major multi-billion support scheme to attract more investment in clean energy and curb outflows of capital to the U.S. and Europe, which already have massive subsidy initiatives to develop green energy solutions, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.  

“You can see that in the unprecedented investments the United States and the EU and Japan and Korea are making in their industrial bases,” Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to say in a speech later on Friday.  

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act IRA has nearly $370 billion in climate and clean energy provisions, including investment and production credits for solar, wind, storage, critical minerals, funding for energy research, and credits for clean energy technology manufacturing such as wind turbines and solar panels.

The IRA is spurring a land rush for development sites and giving impetus to clean energy equipment manufacturing in the United States, which could see annual renewable capacity additions triple to 110 gigawatts (GW) in ten years, according to Wood Mackenzie.   

The EU responded to President Biden’s legislation with its own Green Deal Industrial Plan to preserve Europe’s competitiveness and prevent an exodus of production to the U.S. 

Now, Australia is set to join the global race for attracting investments in clean energy with a scheme expected to be a combination of subsidies and co-investment, according to Australian Financial Review’s sources. 

“This is the time when we have to get [it] right, the moment that matters,” Prime Minister Albanese is expected to say. 

Australia has supported separate green technologies but hasn’t had a major subsidy scheme to back those industries. 

Last year, Australia allocated $1.33 billion (AUS$2 billion) in the 2023-24 budget to accelerate large-scale renewable hydrogen projects, aiming to become a world leader in green hydrogen production. 

The country is a major producer of lithium, the key mineral in the current leading global battery technology, and of nickel, which is also crucial for battery manufacturing.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Australia’s Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King placed nickel on the Critical Minerals List, giving nickel companies the opportunity to access billions of dollars in Commonwealth funding as they are reeling from low nickel prices. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Drillers Scale Back Operations as Gas Prices Tumble

Next Post

U.S. Drillers Scale Back Operations as Gas Prices Tumble

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com