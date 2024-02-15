U.S. House Passes Reversal Of Biden’s LNG Export Ban

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.21 +1.57 +2.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.92 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.39 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.591 -0.018 -1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.314 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 104 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.314 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.36 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.71 +0.63 +0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.88 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.17 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.18 -0.72 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 261 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.86 -1.20 -2.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.51 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.76 -1.20 -1.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 68.36 -1.20 -1.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 62.36 -1.20 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.36 -1.20 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.11 -1.20 -1.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.86 -1.20 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.11 -1.20 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.12 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.87 -1.23 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.52 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 7 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

U.S. House Passes Reversal Of Biden’s LNG Export Ban

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips is the largest creditor,…

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

Germany has been the poster…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. House Passes Reversal Of Biden’s LNG Export Ban

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 15, 2024, 2:28 PM CST

The U.S. House voted and passed a measure to take away the Biden Administration’s ability to pause the approval of new LNG exports to large markets.

The vote, which took place on Thursday, is designed to grant only the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission the authority to approve new LNG exports within the United States—meaning that the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy would no longer have the authority to stand in the way of new approvals. But while the measure passed in the Republic-led House, it may run up against an insurmountable challenge in the Democrat-led Senate—where it would need to pass in order to become law.

In the last week of January, the Biden Administration announced a pause in new LNG export project approvals, sparking intense backlash from Republicans and supermajor oil companies.

The stated justification for the pause is to give the Department of Energy time to review the environmental and economic impacts of this burgeoning segment of the fossil fuels industry. The pause could persist until after U.S. presidential elections on November 5. During the pause, the Department of Energy will conduct new studies on the impact these projects have on health and communities.

While the measure will likely fail to pass in the Senate, the push for the reversal could open up dialogue to begin a debate on the topic, ClearView Energy Partners said earlier this week.

The measure could—in time—have a negative impact on Europe, which is trying to keep from importing Russian natural gas. European Commission Executive Vice President Maros Sefcovic said earlier this week that the United States is the “global guarantor of energy security” and that its responsibility in this regard extends beyond Europe.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Not Interested in Extending Russian Gas Transit Deal via Ukraine

Next Post

EU Not Interested in Extending Russian Gas Transit Deal via Ukraine

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com