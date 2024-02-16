Electric Vehicle Giant BYD Plans Factory in Mexico

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.45 -0.58 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.10 -0.76 -0.92%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.58 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.586 +0.005 +0.32%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.282 -0.036 -1.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.282 -0.036 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 261 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.12 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.87 -1.23 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.52 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 14 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 14 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Electric Vehicle Giant BYD Plans Factory in Mexico

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel prices are expected to…

Refinery Outage Delays Next Oil Price Rally

Refinery Outage Delays Next Oil Price Rally

The power outage that took…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Electric Vehicle Giant BYD Plans Factory in Mexico

By Irina Slav - Feb 16, 2024, 6:00 AM CST

Chinese electric vehicle major BYD is considering opening a factory in Mexico, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the publication said that BYD was scouting for suitable locations. The factory would manufacture cars for the U.S. market, the sources also said.

Chinese EV makers are the top sellers globally after Tesla. That’s because they sell on their local market and that market is huge. But now it is reaching saturation point so the companies are beginning to look abroad. BYD, by the way, dethroned Tesla as the largest EV sells in thw world in the final quarter of 2023.

European carmakers are already spooked by Chinese EV manufacturers’ plans to enter the European market and start offering same-quality, lower-price cars. To that end, the EU launched an investigation into subsidy practices in the EV space in China – while continuing to offer subsidies to EV buyers at home.

U.S. carmakers could sleep easily until now, safe in the knowledge that tense political relations between Washington and Beijing were hardly conducive to a Chinese EV invasion. They probably forgot about Mexico.

The United States has a free-trade agreement with its southern neighbors. This means that cars manufactured in Mexico cannot be subject to tariffs if they are to be exported north of the border. And the car industry is beginning to worry, even though the WSJ sources noted that BYD had yet to make a final decision on the Mexico factory.

The report also noted that Chinese companies active in the EV industry had been opening factories in Mexico in recent years or expanding already existing manufacturing capacity. The expansion is quite likely a response to the Biden administration’s ambitious electrification goals for the transport industry, with plans for 67% of all cars sold in 2032 to be EVs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. House Passes Reversal Of Biden’s LNG Export Ban

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com