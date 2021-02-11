Qatar Scrambles To Reclaim LNG Throne

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 57.92 -0.32 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 61.14 -0.33 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.870 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Mars US 20 mins 58.69 -0.49 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 51 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 57.13 +0.29 +0.51%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.870 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.33 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 60.59 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 57.50 +0.38 +0.67%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 62.21 +0.39 +0.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.34 +0.75 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.59 +0.87 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.22 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.13 -0.28 -0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 57.68 +0.32 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.08 +0.32 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 54.68 +0.42 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 55.43 +0.37 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 56.53 +0.42 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 53.53 +0.37 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 49.00 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 52.63 +0.32 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 12 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 14 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 13 mins The Painful Death of Coal
  • 17 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 18 hours Huawei Crumbles After U.S. Ban On Chip Exports
  • 4 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology

Breaking News:

US Sells Seized Iranian Fuel As It Looks To Detain Another Oil Tanker

Qatar Approves World’s Largest LNG Project

Qatar Approves World’s Largest LNG Project

Qatar Petroleum took this week…

Is Clean Gas Worth The Premium?

Is Clean Gas Worth The Premium?

Some have started to question…

Egypt And Israel Look To Capitalize On Natural Gas Resources

Egypt And Israel Look To Capitalize On Natural Gas Resources

Increased cooperation between Egypt and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Qatar Scrambles To Reclaim LNG Throne

By Rystad Energy - Feb 11, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Qatar’s move to sanction the $30 billion North Field Expansion project puts the country on track to return as the world’s largest LNG producer by 2030, a Rystad Energy report shows, based on operational and so far sanctioned projects. Qatar’s liquefaction capacity will rise to 110 million tonnes per annum (tpa), or 18% of the global total, which is for now estimated at 600 million tpa at the end of the decade. Still, more projects are expected to be sanctioned as LNG demand will grow faster than supply.

Utilization rates will not necessarily match the producers’ capacity in 2030. Rystad Energy expects Qatar’s actual production in 2030 to reach 107 million tpa, about 22.5% of the so far global sanctioned supply of 476 million tpa at the end of the decade – a great score with almost full capacity utilization. The US, on the other hand, will likely produce 98 million tonnes of LNG by 2030, equivalent to a yearly utilization rate of 91% of its total capacity. Australia is expected to see a significantly lower utilization rate averaging 86% of currently sanctioned capacity and produce about 76 million tonnes in 2030.

The North Field Expansion (NFE) project is also making the Middle East the world’s top region for oil and gas project sanctioning in 2021. Rystad Energy expects rising oil prices to trigger sanctioning of global projects worth about $100 billion this year, of which the Middle East is set to contribute almost 40%, or $40 billion.

More than 26 Middle Eastern projects worth a total of about $50 billion have been delayed over the past year, with NFE making up the lion’s share as it was pushed to 2021. At this year got under way, the region had projects worth $98 billion due for sanctioning from 2021 to 2023.

With NFE now sanctioned, further investment commitments largely depend on developments in the UAE, where ADNOC aims to boost oil and gas production capacity and has a $40 billion project pipeline till 2025. In Saudi Arabia, the oil price downcycle has hit ongoing bidding processes and we estimate the giant Zuluf oil development worth $12 billion will be sanctioned in 2023. Recovering prices are also likely to spur sanctioning activity in other parts of the region, especially in Oman, Iraq and Iran.

Related Video: The Coolest Power Sources Ever Imagined

Among global LNG producers, Australia currently has the largest operating capacity of 88 million tpa but will be surpassed by Qatar and the US in the coming decade as new liquefaction capacity is commissioned. The only Australian project we expect to reach a final investment decision in 2021 is Woodside’s 4.5 million tpa Pluto Train 2 project, which would be developed together with the Scarborough upstream asset.

The US currently has 107 million tpa of sanctioned LNG capacity, including 36 million tpa under construction. Port Arthur LNG, Driftwood LNG, Plaquemines LNG and Freeport T4 have all signed long-term contracts or secured equity from LNG buyers, but would still need new deals to secure financing and move forward. The proposed US LNG projects have a breakeven price in the range of $6.5 to $7.5 per MMBtu delivered to Asia, compared to $4 per MMBtu for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field Expansion. While the Qatar Petroleum project has a lower breakeven price, US LNG volumes have an advantage in the current large price differential between Henry Hub and Asian spot LNG prices.

Based on current sanctioning, Qatar is in the lead to be liquefaction capacity king in 2030, but there is a catch.

“According to Rystad Energy’s base case, global LNG demand will reach about 580 million tonnes by 2030, leaving significant room for bringing new LNG projects forward. We forecast that 104 million tpa of new LNG supply must be sanctioned in the coming five years to meet the gap between actual supply and demand in 2030,” says Sindre Knutsson, vice president at Rystad Energy’s gas markets team.

To tap the supply capacity deficit, there are almost 1,000 million tpa of new proposed capacity that will compete to attract buyers and investors to secure financing in the years ahead. After a poor sanctioning year in 2020, we believe that the optimism is back in the market and that more final investment decisions for LNG projects will follow after Qatar’s NFE.

Qatar, however, is also likely to add extra skin in the game, as it aims to increase its LNG output capacity to 126 million tpa from the current 77 million tpa through two expansion phases of the North Field. The recently sanctioned first phase includes four new liquefaction trains to raise capacity to 110 million tpa, while the second phase will include another two new trains currently in the front-end engineering design stage.

Rystad Energy estimates the two phases collectively to reach the capacity targets by 2028 or 2029, if the second phase also gets the go-ahead.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Qatar Approves World’s Largest LNG Project
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com