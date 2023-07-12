Audi Discusses Buying Chinese EV Platform For China’s Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.51 +0.68 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.86 +0.46 +0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.47 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.629 -0.102 -3.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.655 +0.033 +1.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.655 +0.033 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 589 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.31 +4.31 +6.43%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.06 +4.31 +7.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 79.82 -0.66 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.51 +1.84 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 +1.75 +2.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 21 hours HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Audi Discusses Buying Chinese EV Platform For China’s Market

Oil Companies Strive For Profits As They Prepare For A Greener Future

Oil Companies Strive For Profits As They Prepare For A Greener Future

Despite committing to renewable energy…

China's Metal Export Restrictions Leave Traders Scrambling

China's Metal Export Restrictions Leave Traders Scrambling

In response to the potential…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Audi Discusses Buying Chinese EV Platform For China’s Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

German automaker Audi is at an advanced stage of talks to buy an electric vehicle (EV) platform from SAIC Motor, the largest Chinese auto group, for Audi vehicles on the Chinese market, sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday.

This weekend, the German publication Automobilwoche reported that Audi, the premium car brand of VW, is on the lookout for platform partners for faster EV development in China.

Audi, which is lagging behind Tesla and Chinese competitors in the Chinese EV market, the world’s largest, is looking for external help to shorten the development of its EV models and is holding talks with competitors in China, Automobilwoche reported.

According to Reuters’ sources, Audi is negotiating a potential acquisition of the EV platform of SAIC Motor’s EV unit, IM Motors. The EV unit, recently created by state-owned SAIC and counting e-commerce giant Alibaba Group as an investor, launched last year L7, a luxury EV sedan marketed as a direct competitor of Tesla.

Audi’s current offering of EV models in China consists of two models, Q4 e-tron and Q5 e-tron. Both are developed on Volkswagen’s MEB platform in China.

If it acquires an EV platform, it would be a first for Audi to buy a platform from another car manufacturer. Apart from using Volkswagen’s platform for the Chinese vehicles, Audi has been working with Porsche to develop a new EV platform, Premium Platform Electric (PPE).

German carmakers, including Audi, have been struggling with sales in China, the world’s largest and fastest-growing EV market.  

The slump in exports of Germany’s auto industry to China in the first quarter of 2023 could be the beginning of a new long-term trend of “strong disruption” in German-Chinese trade as China’s electric vehicle boom accelerates, a German economic research institute said last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

China has numerous local and foreign EV makers competing in the world’s largest EV market. China, Europe, and the United States continue to dominate EV sales, with China the frontrunner once again, accounting for around 60% of global electric car sales, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report in April.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Toyota: Explosive Growth In EV Production Could Spark Mineral Shortage

Next Post

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com