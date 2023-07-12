Toyota: Explosive Growth In EV Production Could Spark Mineral Shortage

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.69 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.99 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.47 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 -0.087 -3.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.029 +1.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.029 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 589 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.31 +4.31 +6.43%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.06 +4.31 +7.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 79.82 -0.66 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.51 +1.84 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 +1.75 +2.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 20 hours HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Audi Discusses Buying Chinese EV Platform For China’s Market

Volcanoes: The Fiery Future Of Green Energy

Volcanoes: The Fiery Future Of Green Energy

Scientists are exploring the potential…

French Startup Aims To Slash Shipping Industry Emissions

French Startup Aims To Slash Shipping Industry Emissions

Airseas, a French startup, aims…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Toyota: Explosive Growth In EV Production Could Spark Mineral Shortage

By ZeroHedge - Jul 12, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

In a recent letter addressed to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. criticized the agency's proposed new tailpipe emission standards, deeming them "unrealistic" and warning that they could spark a shortage of critical minerals.

Toyota sent a letter to EPA administrator Michael Regan with comments on the agency's tailpipe emission limits for vehicles produced in 2027 and beyond. The proposed rule calls for more electric vehicles to be sold, accounting for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales in model year 2032. Currently, EVs and plug-in hybrids are approximately 10% of the market. 

Toyota said explosive growth in EV vehicle production to meet new government standards would spark many "challenges, including the scarcity of minerals to make batteries, the fact that these minerals are not mined or refined in the US, the inadequate infrastructure and the high cost of battery-electric vehicles." 

The carmaker stressed that it shares the Biden administration's goal to decarbonize transportation and is committed to vehicle electrification in America. "Our environmental track record speaks for itself. We have sold over 20 million electrified vehicles globally since the introduction of the Prius in 1997," it said. 

Toyota said it will produce a new EV SUV at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in 2025, with batteries sourced from the Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina plant. And it added it was "committed" to achieving carbon neutrality in 2050 over the entire life cycle of our vehicles.

Toyota provides further concerns about the EPA's proposed tailpipe emission rule: 

The proposed standards are expected to result in a new vehicle sales mix of 67% BEV by 32MY. Achieving such a high penetration is almost entirely dependent on factors outside our control. As discussed in more detail in our attached comments, hundreds of new mines are needed globally to produce enough critical minerals to support so many BEVs. The sources for those minerals are almost exclusively outside the US, as is most of the mineral processing to turn the ore into usable battery-grade material. And the charging infrastructure (both in-home and public) needed to support that level of electrification is far from where it needs to be. Recent legislation and incentives are directionally supportive but appear far short of what is needed. EPA should adjust the standards in the proposed rule to account for these major uncertainties over which automakers have little control, but for which we face significant compliance and brand/reputation ramifications should they not come to bear. Compliance cannot be based on factors over which we have no control.

By Zerohedge.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

Next Post

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com