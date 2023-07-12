Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.42 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.86 +0.46 +0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.98 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.639 -0.092 -3.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.635 +0.012 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.635 +0.012 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 589 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 12 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 12 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.48 +1.92 +2.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.67 -0.87 -1.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 15 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

Corporations Gear Up For Mandatory Carbon Disclosures

Corporations Gear Up For Mandatory Carbon Disclosures

Amid increasing global emphasis on…

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

The U.S. clean energy boom…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 12, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu says his country's prosperity and security can only be guaranteed through its eventual membership in the European Union and through "intensified, accelerated cooperation with NATO," amid discussion on whether the current policy of neutrality is insufficient.

Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania, is one of Europe's poorest countries and has acutely felt the impact of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Since gaining independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, Moldova, where Moscow has continuously held considerable sway, has remained neutral.

But after U.S.-educated President Maia Sandu came to power in November 2020 following the defeat of Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon, Moldova took a firm pro-Western stand and has backed Ukraine since the start of the war, gaining EU candidate status in June 2022 alongside Ukraine.

Sandu said in May that Moldova's neutrality, although enshrined in its constitution, has become an increasingly talked-about topic for the Moldovan public and that she was ready to revisit the issue if the Moldovan people would want that.

Popescu told RFE/RL in an interview on July 11 while attending the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius that the government in Chisinau has concluded that neutrality is not sufficient to ensure the security of the country, but that the governing Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) does not have enough votes in parliament to change the constitution.

“In the Republic of Moldova, we have a political debate, and a debate in our society regarding the usefulness of the neutrality. At this stage, we have the same constitution that we adopted in 1994," Popescu said.

However, Popescu said that joining the EU and seeking closer ties with NATO are the best options for Moldova.

"The Republic of Moldova can ensure its security, peace, prosperity, freedom, and development through a firm anchoring within the family of European countries, by joining the European Union, and through intensified and accelerated cooperation with NATO," Popescu said.

The small country of 2.6 million has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and initially voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by more than 1,000 Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.

But Popescu said that thanks to Ukraine's stubborn resistance, Moldova has been able to enjoy peace. He said Kyiv getting ever closer to NATO will benefit Moldova's own security and stability.

“The reality is that, due to Ukraine's resilience, the Republic of Moldova is currently in a state of peace. It is precisely Ukraine's ability to withstand brutal Russian aggression that maintains peace in the Republic of Moldova," Popescu said.

"Clearly, any measures that help Ukraine resist, that assist Ukraine in reclaiming its own territories, also contribute to fortifying the security of the Republic of Moldova. Moreover, Ukraine's movement towards NATO is a factor that will continue to aid in keeping the Republic of Moldova stable,” he added.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Says World’s Proven Oil Reserves Rose To 1.56 Trillion Barrels

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com