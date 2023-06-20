German Carmakers To Suffer As China’s EV Boom Accelerates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 37 mins 70.21 -1.57 -2.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.18 -0.91 -1.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.08 +1.07 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.547 -0.085 -3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.590 -0.090 -3.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 4 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.590 -0.090 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 567 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 18 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 34 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 15 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Central And Eastern Europe Seeks Balance In Ukrainian Grain Trade

Wall Street Turns Bearish As China's Economic Recovery Stalls

Wall Street Turns Bearish As China's Economic Recovery Stalls

China's muted economic recovery, weaker-than-expected…

EU Fails To Agree On Energy Reforms

EU Fails To Agree On Energy Reforms

The European Union failed to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

German Carmakers To Suffer As China’s EV Boom Accelerates

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 20, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

The slump in exports of Germany’s auto industry to China in the first quarter of 2023 could be the beginning of a new long-term trend of “strong disruption” in German-Chinese trade as China’s electric vehicle boom accelerates, a German economic research institute said on Tuesday.

German exports of motor vehicles and engines to China plunged by 26% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, researchers at the IW institute in Cologne wrote in a report published on Tuesday. Due to the high share of those goods in Germany’s exports to China – more than 20% in 2022 – the slump in car and engine exports accounted for nearly half of the total drop in German exports to China.

“There appear to be strong disruptions playing out in the automotive sector, especially regarding China’s increasing importance as an exporter of electric cars,” the report’s authors wrote.  

According to the economic research institute, the latest quarterly Germany-China trade data reflect “major upheavals” in vehicle exports.

“If this development in vehicle construction – an economic sector that was very important for German export successes in the past – continues, the prospects for German exports to China are likely to continue to deteriorate,” the economists said.

Thus, once a German strength, the carmaking industry’s exports risk becoming a weakness for Europe’s largest economy, they added. 

Germany has also increased its dependence on critical materials from China after the supply-chain issues caused by the pandemic. German imports from China are growing while exports – especially for Germany’s iconic automotive sector – are shrinking.

China, for its part, has numerous local and foreign EV makers competing in what is the world’s largest EV market.  

China, Europe, and the United States continue to dominate EV sales, with China the frontrunner once again, accounting for around 60% of global electric car sales, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report in April.

“More than half of the electric cars on roads worldwide are now in China and the country has already exceeded its 2025 target for new energy vehicle sales,” the IEA said

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Imports Of Russian Crude Oil Hit A Record High

Next Post

Drought Could Jeopardize Cargo Flows Through Panama Canal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com