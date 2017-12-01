Market Intelligence
  • 45 mins Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 2 hours Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 13 hours Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 17 hours Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 20 hours Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 22 hours Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 23 hours Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 1 day Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 1 day New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 1 day Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 2 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 2 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 2 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 2 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 2 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 2 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 2 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 3 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 3 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 3 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 3 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 3 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 3 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 3 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 4 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 4 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 4 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 4 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 7 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 7 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 7 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 7 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 7 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 7 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 7 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 8 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 8 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 8 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels

Breaking News:

Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments

U.S. East Coast Looks To Become Hub For Wind Power

U.S. East Coast Looks To Become Hub For Wind Power

New York is waking up…

OPEC’s Most Unpredictable Member

OPEC’s Most Unpredictable Member

OPEC’s new wild card, Iraq,…

Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments

By Irina Slav - Dec 01, 2017, 10:30 AM CST oil rig

Asian refiners are after U.S. crude oil, according to brokers that Reuters talked to, as WTI continues to trade at a comfortable discount to Brent. Enquiries into shipments of crude from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean have now turned into orders, after OPEC announced it had agreed with its partners from the Vienna Club to extend supply cuts until the end of 2018.

In an ironic twist for the Vienna Club, their efforts to prop up prices are benefiting their greatest rivals—U.S. producers—arguably more than the Vienna Club itself. Higher prices have allowed shale boomers to expand production and hedge it, too. Besides, with the market expecting the cut extension, prices remained stable after the official announcement, keeping the price gap between WTI and Brent that has made U.S. crude so much more attractive recently.

According to data from Thomson Reuters Eikon, crude oil shipments from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean to China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan jumped from about 500,000 bpd at the beginning of this year to over 1.2 million bpd. Data from Kpler showed earlier that in October, the amount of crude leaving U.S. ports averaged 1.6 million bpd, a lot of this bound for Asian refiners.

Related: U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

Shipments of U.S. crude to Asia will likely continue to rise as production, especially in the shale patch, jumps, but according to JPMorgan’s head of regional oil and gas Scott Darling, this will eventually have a negative effect on prices. Speaking to Bloomberg, Darling said that rising shale production—which could, thanks to now higher oil prices, hit 1 million bpd from the Permian alone—would ultimately cap the upward potential of prices.

In that warning, Darling echoed Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm, who earlier this year warned his fellow shale boomers not to overdo the growth lest they bring about a repeat of the 2014 oil price collapse.

Based on reports about still stringent cost controls, spending discipline and focus on productivity boosting, this is now less likely than it was right after the original OPEC cut agreement was announced. Shale boomers will seek to make the best of the price situation while the OPC and Russia cuts are still there.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise

