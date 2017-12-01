Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 58.57 +1.17 +2.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.91 +1.28 +2.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.087 +0.062 +2.05%
Mars US 18 hours 59.80 +0.35 +0.59%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 1 day 60.52 -0.54 -0.88%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.07 -0.07 -0.11%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.59 +0.06 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.087 +0.062 +2.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.38 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 1 day 62.98 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.88 +0.02 +0.03%
Basra Light 1 day 58.06 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.90 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.07 -0.07 -0.11%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.07 -0.07 -0.11%
Girassol 1 day 62.87 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.16 +1.26 +3.16%
Western Canadian Select 49 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 49 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 49 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 49 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 49 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 49 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 49 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 49 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 49 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.57 -0.79 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.35 +0.10 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.30 +0.10 +0.18%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.30 +0.10 +0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.85 +0.10 +0.19%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.85 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 45 mins Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 2 hours Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 13 hours Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 17 hours Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 20 hours Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 22 hours Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 23 hours Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 1 day Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 1 day New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 1 day Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 2 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 2 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 2 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 2 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 2 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 2 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 2 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 3 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 3 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 3 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 3 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 3 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 3 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 3 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 4 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 4 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 4 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 4 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 7 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 7 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 7 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 7 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 7 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 7 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 7 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 8 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 8 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 8 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels

Breaking News:

Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments

Markets React Stoically To Crude Inventory Draw

Markets React Stoically To Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday…

Meet The World’s Most Powerful Bitcoin Backers

Meet The World’s Most Powerful Bitcoin Backers

As the bitcoin craze continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise

By Irina Slav - Dec 01, 2017, 9:31 AM CST Al Falih Novak

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told CNBC the increase in U.S. shale oil production since the start of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut was expected, adding that it would have been worse for OPEC and its partners if they hadn’t agreed the extension they did yesterday.

Evidently irritated by a question he says he is being asked all the time, Novak said “This is not news for us. For some reason when people ask this question they seem to believe that we didn't think that shale oil would grow. Either you underestimate us or you think we lack professionalism. I think that if you think we are professional you need to understand that we are including all this in our calculations."

It would indeed be hard to believe that nobody in OPEC or Russia imagined that higher oil prices would motivate an increase in shale oil production. Since the start of the year, when the cuts came into effect, shale producers have raised their production every month, with the latest weekly EIA report calculating total crude oil production in the United States of 9.68 million bpd. Shale oil has contributed much of this increase.

Responding to questions about the doubts that dampened oil prices ahead of the meeting that Russia may not sign up for the extension, Novak said Russia would not have entered the deal if it wasn’t beneficial for it. This comment, however, is in contrast with a recent warning from Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin, who said the deal is hurting the Russian economy by discouraging oil companies from new investments in oil production.

Related: Tesla Owners Are Stealing Power To Mine Bitcoin

In any case, according to Novak, now that the extension has been agreed to, it may be time to start discussing the wind-down of the cuts – something that will have to take place eventually, he said. "It's clear that in any event, this process will not go on forever and that at some time it will all come to an end. Therefore, we need to prepare ourselves for this. Today, we understand that we need to see this process to its conclusion," the official said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells

Next Post

Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com