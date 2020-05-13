Asian LNG Prices Spike 20% As Demand Returns

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.56 +0.27 +1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.19 -0.79 -2.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Graph down Mars US 51 mins 28.29 -0.29 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
Graph up Urals 6 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.95 +0.90 +4.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 27.16 -0.01 -0.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.55 +0.21 +0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 18.63 +0.12 +0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 30.51 +2.25 +7.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.27 +0.04 +0.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.63 +0.20 +0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.03 +0.66 +4.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.83 +1.25 +5.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.33 +1.25 +5.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.73 +1.25 +4.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.83 +1.25 +6.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 14.25 -0.75 -5.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 24.87 +2.49 +11.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.00 +1.50 +10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.36 +1.64 +5.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 54 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 4 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 1 hour the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 47 mins Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 5 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 19 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 18 mins Trump preaches bravery while behaving like a coward
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year
  • 4 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 8 hours Is Uncle Sam Busy Mobilizing His Military Machine For a Martial Law on US Soil? 
  • 1 day Oil Capex Proportions

Breaking News:

Asian LNG Prices Spike 20% As Demand Returns

Oil Prices Rally As Saudi Arabia Pledges To Cut Additional 1 Million Bpd

Oil Prices Rally As Saudi Arabia Pledges To Cut Additional 1 Million Bpd

Oil prices turned higher on…

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors

The significance of Shell cutting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Asian LNG Prices Spike 20% As Demand Returns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 13, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

The spot price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia has surged by more than 20 percent in one week after demand in key importers China and South Korea picked up, while buyers have also canceled U.S. LNG cargoes, traders told Reuters on Wednesday.  

The spot price at which several LNG cargoes have been traded have ranged between $2.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) and $2.65/MMBtu this week, up from just $2/MMBtu last week, according to several traders who spoke to Reuters.

Demand started to snap back in Asia on relaxed lockdowns and a return to business activity. At the same time, buyers in Asia as well as Europe were said to have canceled in April some 20 cargoes from U.S. LNG projects.

This week, the uptick in demand and the lower supply have sent LNG prices jumping.  

LNG spot prices in Asia began to crawl up last week as countries in the region eased lockdowns, which created some demand. Before that, LNG spot prices in Asia had fallen for three weeks in a row amid sluggish demand in the COVID-19 pandemic and an excess of spot supply.

In April, while demand for LNG was still very low, China was said to have taken advantage of the ultra-low prices, stocking up on cheap LNG.

Even before the pandemic, natural gas prices - from Asia’s spot LNG prices to the price in northwest Europe’s hubs and the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub - were falling because natural gas and LNG supply globally exceeded the growth in demand. LNG spot prices had hit a decade low due to warmer winter weather in many parts of Asia, booming new LNG supply—especially from the U.S. and Australia—and slower import growth in China.

Then came a milder winter in North Asia and high LNG inventories across Asia in the winter season. All these factors sent LNG prices to multi-year lows. And then came the pandemic that further cratered the LNG market as business activity stalled during lockdowns.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Natural Gas Seller: Prices Could Go Negative

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

 U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com