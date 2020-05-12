Aramco Earnings Plunge By 25% As Low Oil Prices Persist

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.60 +1.46 +6.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.81 +0.18 +0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.692 -0.134 -7.34%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 26.84 -0.35 -1.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.71 +0.50 +2.25%
Graph up Urals 5 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 28.52 -0.46 -1.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 28.52 -0.46 -1.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.23 +0.30 +1.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.05 -0.84 -3.84%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.692 -0.134 -7.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.17 +0.84 +3.19%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.34 +1.00 +3.80%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 18.51 -0.94 -4.83%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 28.26 +2.18 +8.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 25.23 -0.49 -1.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 25.23 +0.30 +1.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.23 +0.30 +1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.43 -0.51 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.71 +0.50 +2.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.37 -0.36 -2.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 21.58 -1.09 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 24.08 -1.09 -4.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 25.48 -1.09 -4.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 25.08 -1.09 -4.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 20.08 -1.09 -5.15%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 20.08 -1.09 -5.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 20.58 -1.09 -5.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 25.08 -1.09 -4.17%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 20.08 -1.09 -5.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 28.52 -0.46 -1.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 14.25 -0.75 -5.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 24.87 +2.49 +11.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.50 -0.50 -3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.72 -0.60 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 8 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 21 mins Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 2 hours The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 4 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 6 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 5 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 17 hours Not much going on.
  • 3 hours How much technically recoverable oil and oil in place in the world?
  • 1 day US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 1 day 1968 Pandemic

Breaking News:

Russia’s Top Oil Company Cuts Investment Due To OPEC+ Deal

Alt Text

The Crucial Oil Pipeline That Could Help Iran Skirt Sanctions

Iran has started construction of…

Alt Text

The Major Problem With Shutting Down Oil Wells

As oil prices continue to…

Alt Text

Oil Holds Gains Despite Massive Unemployment

Despite the highest rate of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco Earnings Plunge By 25% As Low Oil Prices Persist

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 12, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Aramco reported on Tuesday a net income of US$16.66 billion for the first quarter of 2020, down from net earnings of US$22.2 billion for Q1 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price crash that Saudi Arabia itself helped to worsen with the oil price war in March.

Despite the profit slump of US$6 billion in Q1, Aramco’s free cash flow was more resilient and fell to US$15 billion from US$17.4 billion in Q1 2019.

“The first quarter of 2020 was impacted by declining global crude oil demand resulting from COVID-19 and its impact on worldwide economic activity. This led to lower crude oil prices and continued pressure on refining and chemicals margins,” Saudi Arabia’s oil giant said in a statement.

Despite the slump in profits, Aramco is on track to pay dividends worth US$75 billion for the year, considering the Q1 dividend payout, but some analysts believe that Aramco could reduce the dividend to the Saudi government in the coming quarters if the low oil prices persist.

In Q1, Saudi Aramco paid US$13.4 billion in dividends for the fourth quarter of 2019, and will pay dividends of US$18.75 billion for the first quarter of 2020, the company said, noting that these would be “the highest of any listed company worldwide and will be paid in the second quarter.”

Yousef Husseini, an analyst with EFG Hermes, told Reuters that Aramco could reduce the dividend to its biggest shareholder, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the second quarter, although there were no changes in the dividend policy and payout for the first quarter of the year.

“While COVID-19 has created unprecedented uncertainty, we have considerable experience in managing through times of adversity,” Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said, commenting on the Q1 performance.

Aramco’s Q1 earnings report comes a day after the world’s top oil exporter pledged to cut oil production by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on top of its promised cuts as part of the OPEC+ production cut deal, and a day after Saudi Arabia announced ‘tough’ economic austerity measures as its oil revenues—the key source of budget income—plunged with the collapse in oil prices.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas

Next Post

Bullish Sentiment Is Creeping Back Into Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

 Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com