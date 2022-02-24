Asian Buyers Fear That Sanctions On Russia Could Complicate Oil Trade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.08 +0.98 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 99.19 +2.35 +2.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 4.667 +0.044 +0.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 2.902 +0.073 +2.56%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.777 +0.051 +1.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 89.90 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.777 +0.051 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.15 -2.26 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 95.88 -2.57 -2.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 91.15 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 87 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.33 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.68 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 78.00 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 94.25 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 92.50 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 90.40 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 89.65 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 93.20 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 87.85 +0.19 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 86.49 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.99 +3.03 +3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 5 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 10 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 min The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 17 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

UK Targets Russian Oligarchs With Heavy Hitting Sanctions

What’s Next For Egypt’s Burgeoning Oil Industry?

What’s Next For Egypt’s Burgeoning Oil Industry?

Egypt has seen its oil…

The Oil And Gas Rig Count Continues To Soar

The Oil And Gas Rig Count Continues To Soar

The United States rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Asian Buyers Fear That Sanctions On Russia Could Complicate Oil Trade

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 24, 2022, 11:45 AM CST

Oil traders in Asia—except in China—are alarmed that they could soon struggle to procure enough crude if the West imposes sanctions on Russian oil trade or cuts Russia from the SWIFT banking system, market participants told Energy Intelligence after Russia attacked Ukraine early on Thursday.

The general perception among Asian oil traders is that the situation is "quite complicated," one trader told Energy Intelligence.

Two-thirds of Russia's crude oil exports are seaborne, from ports in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea.    

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the United States, the European Union, and the UK vowed to impose another round of sanctions against Moscow. None of the first sanctions announced by the U.S. or the European Union, or the UK, targeted any Russian bank dealing with Russia's oil and gas transactions.

This morning's invasion, however, prompted world leaders to vow "massive" strong sanctions against Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden said that "the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia" later on Thursday.

If the West were to use the "nuclear option" and sanction Russian oil and/or cut Russia from the SWIFT system of global payments, Asian oil importers that are U.S. allies will likely comply with the sanctions. Those include major crude importers such as Japan and South Korea.

But China, the world's top oil importer, is unlikely to heed any sanctions and continue importing Russian oil, Energy Intelligence notes. China, for example, has continued buying Iranian and Venezuelan crude oil, even after the U.S. imposed sanctions on those two countries' exports.

"If anyone is to buy sanctioned stuff, you can count on [the] Chinese," a trader working on the Chinese market told Energy Intelligence.

China refused today to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "invasion" and said that "It may not be what everyone wants to see."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Natural Gas Prices Skyrocket 60% As Russia Threatens To Cut Supply

Next Post

Electric Vehicle Charging Prices Are Expected To Soar In Germany

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com