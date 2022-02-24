Electric Vehicle Charging Prices Are Expected To Soar In Germany

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|93.17
|+1.07
|+1.16%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|99.36
|+2.52
|+2.60%
|Natural Gas •2 hours
|4.667
|+0.044
|+0.95%
|Heating Oil •14 mins
|2.904
|+0.074
|+2.63%
|Gasoline •25 mins
|2.767
|+0.042
|+1.54%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|94.64
|+0.03
|+0.03%
|Mars US • 18 hours
|89.90
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Marine •2 days
|93.15
|-2.26
|-2.37%
|Murban •2 days
|95.88
|-2.57
|-2.61%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|91.15
|+0.46
|+0.51%
|Basra Light •87 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|99.33
|+0.08
|+0.08%
|Girassol • 2 days
|97.68
|+0.44
|+0.45%
|Canadian Crude Index •11 days
|79.69
|+1.80
|+2.31%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|78.00
|+0.19
|+0.24%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|94.25
|+0.19
|+0.20%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|92.50
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|90.40
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|87.55
|+0.19
|+0.22%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|89.65
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|93.20
|+0.19
|+0.20%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|87.85
|+0.19
|+0.22%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|94.64
|+0.03
|+0.03%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|88.50
|-0.25
|-0.28%
|Giddings •2 days
|82.25
|-0.25
|-0.30%
|ANS West Coast •7 days
|93.06
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|86.49
|+0.19
|+0.22%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|90.44
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|88.50
|-0.25
|-0.28%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|82.25
|-0.25
|-0.30%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|96.99
|+3.03
|+3.22%
UK Targets Russian Oligarchs With Heavy Hitting Sanctions
Hopes of a new Iran…
High oil prices are quickly…
ZeroHedge
The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.
It looks as though living the alternative energy EV dream is coming with higher costs...at least, that's what's being reported on the ground in Munich.
Germany's "messy transition to renewable energies" is resulting in an unpleasant surprise for EV owners at charging stations, energy-focused German blog NoTricksZone writes this week.
In Munich, the Stadtwerke München municipal utility has announced it is going to raise the price of electricity by 81%, the blog reported, citing multiple German news outlets.
“At the AC charging stations, the electricity price will rise from 38 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 49 cents per kWh, while at DC fast charging stations the amount will jump from the current 38 cents per kWh to a whopping 69 cents per kWh,” the Munich online daily Merkur reports.
“The current rates will remain in effect until the end of March, after which the charging cards of the municipal provider will lose their validity. The last increase by Münchner Stadtwerke took place three years earlier, in April 2019,” the article continues.
A customer commented, calling the price increase "no longer an adjustment", but instead just "brutal".
Bavarian CSU parliamentary group leader and e-car driver Manuel Pretzl said: “This is total madness. You can’t destroy the cost advantage of e-cars. At home, electricity costs around half!”
NoTricksZone, who first compiled the sources for this story, is a climate and energy news blog from Germany, written in English, by Pierre L. Gosselin.
By Zerohedge.com
