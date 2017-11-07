Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.22 -0.13 -0.23%
Brent Crude 63.70 -0.57 -0.89%
Natural Gas 3.145 +0.01 +0.35%
Mars US 59.27 +1.81 +3.15%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 54.68 +1.94 +3.68%
Natural Gas 3.145 +0.01 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.95 +3.43 +8.68%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.75 +2.75 +5.39%
Giddings 47.50 +2.75 +6.15%
ANS West Coast 61.97 +0.87 +1.42%
West Texas Sour 51.65 +3.16 +6.52%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.15 +3.16 +6.20%
Kansas Common 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Buena Vista 64.55 +1.71 +2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 1 hour Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 2 hours BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 3 hours Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 4 hours Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 hours U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 16 hours Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 20 hours Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 22 hours Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 1 day Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 1 day Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 1 day Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 1 day Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 4 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 4 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 4 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 4 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 4 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 4 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 4 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 4 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 5 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 5 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 5 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 5 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 5 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 5 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 5 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 6 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 6 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 6 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 6 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 6 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 6 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 7 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 7 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 7 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 7 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 7 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide

Breaking News:

OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s

Aramco Board Targeted In Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Aramco Board Targeted In Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Saudi Arabian officials made a…

A New Era In The Oil Industry

A New Era In The Oil Industry

The oil market recovery appears…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 07, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Aramco

The independent audit of how much oil reserves Saudi Aramco really has is taking longer than initially planned—not because of surprises, but because the Saudis want to make sure that auditors have all the data to avoid skeptical comments at a later stage, sources close to the audit tell Reuters.

Aramco is opening the books for an audit ahead of the planned IPO—currently slated for the second half of 2018—expected to fetch billions of dollars to fund Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to overhaul its economy and diversify sources of revenues away from oil.

According to Aramco’s own estimates, unconfirmed by the independent auditors, in 2016 the Saudi oil giant has 260.8 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate reserves.

According to BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2017, Saudi Arabia had 266.5 billion barrels of total proved oil reserves at the end of 2016.

A significantly higher or lower valuation of the reserves would greatly tip the scales of how much Aramco should be valued ahead of the IPO. Saudi officials have claimed that the company is worth $2 trillion, and taking 5 percent public would mean the Saudis getting $100 billion. Analysts, however, think that Aramco’s valuation could come in significantly lower than $2 trillion.

At the beginning of this year, Aramco was said to have hired Baker Hughes’ energy consulting services unit Gaffney, Cline & Associates, as well as Dallas-based DeGolyer and MacNaughton, to perform the reserves auditing.

In March, an industry source told Reuters that Saudi Aramco was hoping to have one of its two auditors complete its reserves review before the end of 2017.

“It’s a huge task,” a source familiar with the progress of the audits told Reuters today. “They are about two-thirds of the way through. It’s all going well and smoothly - no surprises,” the source added.

Related: Putin’s Masterstroke Of Energy Diplomacy

“Aramco wants to make sure the companies are shown full data to avoid skeptical remarks on its reserves later on,” another source told Reuters. “It’s unlikely the audit will be finished this year,” they added.

Aramco must also unveil financials for the first time, and this is not expected to take place this year either. Over the past few months, speculation has been high on whether Saudi Arabia would delay Aramco’s IPO, which venue it would choose for an international listing, if it would list at all on an international market, or if it would opt for a private placement, probably with Chinese investors. The top Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, continue to insist that the IPO is on track for the second half of 2018.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields

Next Post

BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com