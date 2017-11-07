BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.22 -0.13 -0.23%
Brent Crude 63.70 -0.57 -0.89%
Natural Gas 3.145 +0.01 +0.35%
Mars US 59.27 +1.81 +3.15%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 54.68 +1.94 +3.68%
Natural Gas 3.145 +0.01 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.95 +3.43 +8.68%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.75 +2.75 +5.39%
Giddings 47.50 +2.75 +6.15%
ANS West Coast 61.97 +0.87 +1.42%
West Texas Sour 51.65 +3.16 +6.52%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.15 +3.16 +6.20%
Kansas Common 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Buena Vista 64.55 +1.71 +2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 1 hour Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 2 hours BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 3 hours Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 4 hours Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 hours U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 16 hours Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 20 hours Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 22 hours Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 1 day Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 1 day Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 1 day Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 1 day Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 4 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 4 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 4 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 4 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 4 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 4 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 4 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 4 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 5 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 5 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 5 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 5 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 5 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 5 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 5 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 6 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 6 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 6 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 6 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 6 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 6 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 7 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 7 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 7 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 7 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 7 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide

Breaking News:

OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s

Global Energy Advisory November 3, 2017

Global Energy Advisory November 3, 2017

Venezuela narrowly escaped a debt…

Aramco Board Targeted In Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Aramco Board Targeted In Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Saudi Arabian officials made a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 07, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Mexico

BP has helped Mexico to carry out its annual oil hedge program in which the country spent the equivalent of $1.25 billion to lock in oil export prices for 2018, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday, in what is a second oil supermajor after Shell helping Mexico in Wall Street’s biggest oil hedge.  

In September last year, Shell became the first oil major to venture into the territory of Wall Street’s biggest banks in helping Mexico make the world’s largest commodity hedge, four sources with knowledge of the issue told Bloomberg at the time.

The Mexican oil hedge, or the Hacienda Hedge, is considered the biggest hedging bet on Wall Street as well as perhaps the most secretive. It has also earned Mexico—and a few large investment banks—billions since it was first made in the 1990s.

Mexico buys put options from investment banks in what is the biggest annual oil deal on Wall Street. Mexico typically hedges 200-300 million barrels of oil, and with the put options it has the right, but not the obligation, to sell oil at a previously set price and timing.  

The biggest Wall Street banks have dominated the oil hedge for years, but their role in helping Mexico lock in oil export prices has lessened, due to stricter rules for banks trading commodities.

In 2016, Mexico spent US$1 billion on buying put options to lock in an average export price of $38 per barrel of its crude basket for this year.

Related: Putin’s Masterstroke Of Energy Diplomacy

This year, Mexico is hedging for next year to lock in an average export price of $46 a barrel.

According to data by Mexico’s Finance Ministry quoted by Bloomberg, the country spent the equivalent of around $1.25 billion on the oil hedge program for 2018, which was 21 percent higher than the oil hedge in 2016 to lock in prices for 2017. Mexico’s spending on the world’s biggest oil hedge has been at around $1 billion over the past few years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017

Next Post

Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com