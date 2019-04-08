Aramco Eyes $16 Billion Investment In Small/Mid-size Businesses

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.55 +0.15 +0.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.15 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.717 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 4 hours 69.10 +1.22 +1.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Urals 23 hours 69.00 +1.24 +1.83%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.98 +0.57 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.98 +0.57 +0.83%
Bonny Light 23 hours 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.49 +0.48 +0.76%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.717 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 70.28 +1.43 +2.08%
Murban 23 hours 71.39 +1.46 +2.09%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 63.30 +0.71 +1.13%
Basra Light 23 hours 72.63 +0.45 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 70.83 +1.19 +1.71%
Bonny Light 23 hours 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Bonny Light 23 hours 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Girassol 23 hours 71.12 +0.90 +1.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 52.69 +0.77 +1.48%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 54.73 +0.98 +1.82%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 59.83 +0.98 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.93 +0.98 +1.56%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.68 +0.98 +1.67%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.38 +0.98 +1.74%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.38 +0.98 +1.74%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 60.03 +0.98 +1.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 63.78 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 58.68 +0.98 +1.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.98 +0.57 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 61.00 +1.50 +2.52%
Giddings 23 hours 54.75 +1.50 +2.82%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.69 -0.11 -0.16%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 56.90 +1.32 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 60.85 +1.32 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 60.85 +1.32 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 61.00 +1.50 +2.52%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.73 +0.98 +1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes War After War: Libya On Crossroads
  • 8 minutes Russia Signals OPEC And Allies Could Raise Oil Output From June
  • 13 minutes Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 15 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 2 hours What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 hours Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 12 hours Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 8 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 13 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 1 day ..
  • 1 day New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 1 day Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 23 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 7 hours In Libya: If it were a choice between Strongman Autocratic ruler General Haftar or GNC with Islamic militants and terrorist running free . . . which do you choose ?
  • 1 day American shale export

Breaking News:

Asian LNG Glut Stronger Than China’s Robust Demand Growth

New Offensive Brings Libya To The Brink Of War

New Offensive Brings Libya To The Brink Of War

Forces loyal to Libya’s eastern…

Global Intelligence Report - 3rd April 2019

Global Intelligence Report - 3rd April 2019

In a week where Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Eyes $16 Billion Investment In Small/Mid-size Businesses

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT oil rigs

Aramco is planning to spend some US$16 billion on contracts with small and medium-sized enterprises in a bid to expand cooperation with this segment of the economy, Reuters reports, citing Saudi media.

Every year, the Saudi oil giant spends some US$45.33 billion (170 billion riyal) on various services, Al Arabiya quoted the company’s deputy director of procurement and supply, Mohammed bin Ayed al-Shamri as saying. At least part of this money could be used to stimulate the growth of small and medium enterprises in an economy trying to wean itself off the oil that has been feeding it for decades.

The sum pales in comparison with Aramco’s growth strategy for the future. In addition to several refinery projects in Asia, which will cost it a few dozen billion dollars, the oil giant is also expanding internationally in other ways, eager to diversify away from just crude oil production and exports.

Last November, Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said the company will spend US$500 billion over the next ten years to expand internationally, with a fifth of the total amount earmarked for petrochemical projects and US$160 billion for natural gas projects.

Nasser noted that the investment sum was separate from the US$70 billion it is planning to splash on the acquisition of a majority stake in local petrochemical major Sabic, which Aramco recently said it will fund with a combination of its own cash and money raised through an international bond.

Related: Goldman: The Renewables Revolution Is Good For Big Oil

“We need a major acquisition for us to be in different markets quickly,” Nasser told Bloomberg in November, referring to the Sabic acquisition. Petrochemicals demand is seen by many analysts as the primary crude oil demand driver of the future, so it makes sense that a company the size of Aramco is looking to gain greater exposure to this segment of the industry.

Plans are for Aramco to use almost a third of its daily production rate, or some 3 million bpd of crude oil, to produce chemicals. Also, the company eyes a twofold increase in its refining capacity by 2025. “You can absorb market volatility when you are balanced between upstream and downstream,” the chief executive said. “This is where our strategy is going.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Official Hints At End Of Oil Cuts After June

Next Post

U.S. Looks To Create National EVs Supply Chain Strategy

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Faces A ‘Crisis Of Confidence’

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com