China-South Sudan Oil Deal Raises Red Flags

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.45 +1.37 +2.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.10 +0.76 +1.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.709 +0.045 +1.69%
Mars US 3 days 67.88 +0.98 +1.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Urals 16 hours 69.00 +1.24 +1.83%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.98 +0.57 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.98 +0.57 +0.83%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.49 +0.48 +0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.709 +0.045 +1.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 68.85 +0.29 +0.42%
Murban 4 days 69.93 +0.23 +0.33%
Iran Heavy 4 days 62.59 +0.34 +0.55%
Basra Light 4 days 72.18 +1.15 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.64 +0.22 +0.32%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 4 days 70.22 +0.25 +0.36%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 52.69 +0.77 +1.48%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 54.73 +0.98 +1.82%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 59.83 +0.98 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.93 +0.98 +1.56%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.68 +0.98 +1.67%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.38 +0.98 +1.74%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.38 +0.98 +1.74%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 60.03 +0.98 +1.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 63.78 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 58.68 +0.98 +1.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.98 +0.57 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 61.00 +1.50 +2.52%
Giddings 16 hours 54.75 +1.50 +2.82%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.69 -0.11 -0.16%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 56.90 +1.32 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 60.85 +1.32 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 60.85 +1.32 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 61.00 +1.50 +2.52%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.73 +0.98 +1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes War After War: Libya On Crossroads
  • 8 minutes Russia Signals OPEC And Allies Could Raise Oil Output From June
  • 13 minutes Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 15 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 4 hours Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 1 hour What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 6 hours Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 23 hours American shale export
  • 24 hours Anyone know if Michelle Obama kept the 2 necklaces WORTH over $1.5 MILLION, that Saudi King Salman gave her while her husband was still in Office ?
  • 2 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 22 hours Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 7 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 1 day Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 1 day New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 38 mins In Libya: If it were a choice between Strongman Autocratic ruler Haftar or GNC with Islamic militants and terrorist riegning free . . . which do you chose.
  • 16 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery

Breaking News:

Russian Official Hints At End Of Oil Cuts After June

Alt Text

New Offensive Brings Libya To The Brink Of War

Forces loyal to Libya’s eastern…

Alt Text

What’s Next For Algeria As Bouteflika Steps Down

After long-time President Bouteflika stepped…

Alt Text

This Is the Algerian End Game That Has Oil Investors Worried

Protests in Algeria are quickly…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China-South Sudan Oil Deal Raises Red Flags

By Tim Daiss - Apr 08, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
South Sudan Pound

China has long been criticized for imposing massive debt on developing countries as well as securing their natural resources to help them build up infrastructure with funding by Beijing, something about which the U.S. has been especially vocal, particularly in Africa and South Asia. Now, that criticism will likely be taken to a new level.

On Friday, South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters in Juba, the capital, that the country will provide 30,000 barrels of oil per day to state-owned lender Export-Import Bank of China to help fund South Sudan’s largest infrastructure project, which is being funded by Beijing. The amount has tripled from the 10,000 barrels of oil per day it provided to China in February. South Sudan, which produces around 170,000 barrels of oil per day, gained its independence from Sudan in 2011 after years of Civil War which saw China supply Sudan with arms and financing in-spite of allegations of human rights abuses.

Since South Sudan gained independence it has also been embroiled in civil war as troops and militias backing President Salva Kiir square off against former Vice President Riek Machar.  A peace deal was signed in 2018 to end the war, but the situation still simmers, with atrocities being committed by both sides, according to recent media reports.

The UN Human Rights Council released a report in February describing what it believes is actually funding the war - the country's rich oil industry. The UN report added that “even before the country’s independence, there were concerns about the appropriation of natural resources, particularly oil, and the significant role this has played in the conflict. The fighting continues in the oil-producing areas of the country, which has become increasingly militarized by Government forces.” Related: EV Superchargers Are Already Here… But There’s A Catch

Belt and Road Initiative

Lueth added in his statements on Friday “we have adopted the policy of oil for development. The [South Sudanese] cabinet approved an additional 20,000 drums to make it 30,000 drums per day to be deposited in an account in China for infrastructure, especially for the roads and other development.”  He added that the crude will fund projects, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including a 244-mile (392-km) road from Juba to Rumbek in the central region, with work set to begin in mid-April. Other routes are planned from the south to the Bahr el-Ghazal region and from Juba to Nadapal on the Kenyan border. China’s Shandong Hi-speed is carrying out the construction, which will take 36 months to complete, he said.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in July 2011. Although most of the oil production capacity in those two countries is in South Sudan, the country is landlocked and remains dependent on Sudan’s export pipelines and port.

Civil unrest, disagreements over oil revenue sharing, and border disputes have curtailed oil production and investment in both countries, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said recently. Disruptions in oil production, disputes over oil revenue sharing, and lower oil prices have had a negative effect on both economies.

According to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, Sudan and South Sudan had 1.5 billion barrels and 3.5 billion barrels of proved oil reserves, as of January 1, 2017, respectively. Most of these reserves are located in the oil-rich Muglad and Melut basins, which extend into both countries. Oil and natural gas exploration in Sudan and South Sudan is limited outside of these basins because of the lack of evidence of prospective acreage and the persistent civil unrest affecting both countries.

By Tim Daiss For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New Offensive Brings Libya To The Brink Of War
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

 Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

 Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

 Bullish Hedge Funds Send Oil Soaring

Bullish Hedge Funds Send Oil Soaring

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com