Russian Official Hints At End Of Oil Cuts After June

The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue

There are signs emerging that…

US Oil Production Dips For First Time In Nearly Six Months

U.S. oil production has fallen…

China's Power Play To Get Its Hands On Foreign Oil

China's "New Silk Road" is…

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

By Rystad Energy - Apr 08, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Cyprus port

Oil and gas exploration is off to a flying start in 2019, with majors taking a bigger bite of the conventional resources discovered in the first quarter, according to Rystad Energy.

Global discoveries of conventional resources in the first quarter reached a robust 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Most of the gains were recorded in February, posting 2.2 billion barrels of discovered resources – the best monthly tally on record since August 2015.

“If the rest of 2019 continues at a similar pace, this year will be on track to exceed last year’s discovered resources by 30%,” says Taiyab Zain Shariff, Upstream Analyst at Rystad Energy.

Majors are leading the charge in exploration, reporting more than 2.4 billion boe of discovered resources. The six largest discoveries by the majors each exceed 150 million boe, and the top three could even hold more than 300 million boe apiece.

ExxonMobil was the most successful, with three significant offshore discoveries accounting for a whopping 38% of total discovered volumes. European majors Total and Eni are also in the fold with successful offshore wells in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Angola and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Repsol’s operated Kali Berau Dalam gas find in Indonesia takes the prize for the largest onshore discovery of the quarter.

From a global perspective, the push for substantial new discoveries shows no signs of slowing down, with another 35 high impact exploration wells expected to be drilled this year, both onshore and offshore. Three such highly prospective wells are already underway: the Shell-operated Peroba well, off Brazil, with pre-drill prospective resource estimates of 5.3 billion boe; Eni’s Kekra well in Pakistani waters, with pre-drill prospective resource estimates of 1.5 billion boe; and the Total-operated Etzil well off Mexico, with pre-drill prospective resource estimates of 2.7 billion boe.

“If these wells prove successful, 2019’s interim discovered resources will be the largest since the downturn in 2014,” Shariff remarked.

By Rystad Energy

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel
  • Steve Bull on April 08 2019 said:
    Interesting narrative and a totally self-serving one in the sense of attempting to attract investment. The assertion that these are viable and proven reserves is not clarified until the final statement: "If these wells prove successful..."
  • Glenn Morton on April 08 2019 said:
    These discoveries are nice and very welcome, but each year we find less than 20 billion barrels but are burning up 30-36 billion barrels. This means the world has a negative net replacement rate.

