Windfall Tax Puts Shell’s $30B UK Investment Plan At Risk

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.78 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.85 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 7.228 -0.080 -1.09%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.436 -0.038 -1.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -3.64 -4.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 73.34 -3.31 -4.32%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.436 -0.038 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.94 -0.70 -0.86%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.10 +1.48 +1.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -3.92 -4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 359 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.63 -4.62 -5.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -3.64 -4.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -3.64 -4.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.41 -3.59 -4.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 797 days 49.84 -3.38 -6.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.70 +0.91 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 83.10 +0.91 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.35 +0.91 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 78.50 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.50 +0.91 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.45 +0.91 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.80 +0.91 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -3.00 -4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.15 +0.73 +0.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.07 -3.01 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.20 -3.01 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 8 days Wind droughts

Breaking News:

A $65-$70 Price Cap On Russian Oil May Be Too High To Hurt Moscow

Microsoft Identifies Chinese Hack of Indian Power Grid That Could Go Viral

Microsoft Identifies Chinese Hack of Indian Power Grid That Could Go Viral

Hackers are utilizing a discontinued…

U.S. Unveils Program To Encourage Renewable Investment In Developing Countries

U.S. Unveils Program To Encourage Renewable Investment In Developing Countries

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry…

Moscow Ready For High-Level Talks With Washington Regarding “Strategic Stability

Moscow Ready For High-Level Talks With Washington Regarding “Strategic Stability

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Windfall Tax Puts Shell’s $30B UK Investment Plan At Risk

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 24, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • Oil major Shell will re-evaluate its $30 billion investment plan for the UK after Britain raised the windfall tax on oil and gas producers.
  • Earlier this year, Shell said it planned to invest £20-25 billion in the UK energy system over the next 10 years.
  • The UK is raising the Energy Profits Levy by 10 percentage points to 35% from January 1, 2023.
Join Our Community

Supermajor Shell will be re-evaluating each project comprising its $30 billion (£25 billion) planned investment in the UK energy system after Britain raised the windfall tax on oil and gas producers and slapped a similar tax on low-cost electricity generators. 

“We're going to have to evaluate each project on a case by case basis,” Shell’s UK Country Chair David Bunch said at the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference in Birmingham this week. 

Earlier this year, Shell said it planned to invest £20-25 billion in the UK energy system over the next 10 years, with more than 75% of this intended for low and zero-carbon products and services, including offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), and electric mobility. 

“When you tax more you're going to have less disposable income in your pocket, less to invest,” Shell’s top executive for the UK said this week, as carried by Reuters. 

Last week, the UK raised the windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas operators in the North Sea while also expanding the tax to include low-cost electricity generators. 

The UK has had a windfall tax on oil and gas firms operating in the North Sea since May, when the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, then Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced a temporary 25% Energy Profits Levy for oil and gas companies, reflecting their extraordinary profits as oil and gas prices surged. 

The UK is now raising the Energy Profits Levy by 10 percentage points to 35% from January 1, 2023, and is extending it to the end of March 2028, from December 31, 2025, as originally planned when the levy was 25%. The government is also introducing a new temporary 45% Electricity Generator Levy, which will be applied to the extraordinary returns being made by electricity generators. 

Commenting on the tax hike, the leading industry body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), warned last week that the UK’s offshore industry would be “hit hard by the chancellor’s latest tax changes, which threaten to drive out investors, drive up imports and leave consumers increasingly exposed to global shortages.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Price Cap Could Cause Irreversible Harm To Energy Markets

Next Post

Microsoft Identifies Chinese Hack of Indian Power Grid That Could Go Viral
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases
Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records
Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10
Oil Prices Reverse Course After Saudi Arabia Denies Output Hike Rumors

Oil Prices Reverse Course After Saudi Arabia Denies Output Hike Rumors



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com