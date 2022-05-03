Anonymous Claims Responsibility For Cyberattack Against Rosneft

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|102.9
|-2.32
|-2.21%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|105.3
|-2.24
|-2.08%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|7.878
|+0.403
|+5.39%
|Heating Oil •10 mins
|4.082
|-0.123
|-2.92%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|3.480
|-0.031
|-0.87%
|Louisiana Light •5 days
|106.2
|-0.88
|-0.82%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 5 days
|106.2
|-0.88
|-0.82%
|Bonny Light • 5 days
|109.6
|+2.50
|+2.33%
|Opec Basket • 6 days
|105.3
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Mars US • 20 hours
|103.7
|+0.48
|+0.46%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|3.480
|-0.031
|-0.87%
|Marine •5 days
|105.4
|+2.83
|+2.76%
|Murban •5 days
|107.4
|+2.76
|+2.64%
|Iran Heavy •5 days
|107.9
|+1.66
|+1.56%
|Basra Light •155 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •5 days
|110.7
|+2.45
|+2.26%
|Bonny Light •5 days
|109.6
|+2.50
|+2.33%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 5 days
|109.6
|+2.50
|+2.33%
|Girassol • 5 days
|107.7
|+2.27
|+2.15%
|Opec Basket • 6 days
|105.3
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|90.51
|+0.37
|+0.41%
|Western Canadian Select •12 hours
|91.07
|+0.48
|+0.53%
|Canadian Condensate •12 hours
|107.3
|+0.48
|+0.45%
|Premium Synthetic •12 hours
|105.6
|+0.48
|+0.46%
|Sweet Crude •12 hours
|103.5
|+0.48
|+0.47%
|Peace Sour •12 hours
|100.6
|+0.48
|+0.48%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 12 hours
|100.6
|+0.48
|+0.48%
|Light Sour Blend • 12 hours
|102.7
|+0.48
|+0.47%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours
|106.3
|+0.48
|+0.45%
|Central Alberta • 12 hours
|100.9
|+0.48
|+0.48%
|Louisiana Light •5 days
|106.2
|-0.88
|-0.82%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •5 days
|101.0
|-0.75
|-0.74%
|Giddings •5 days
|94.75
|-0.75
|-0.79%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|112.0
|-0.50
|-0.44%
|West Texas Sour •5 days
|98.64
|-0.67
|-0.67%
|Eagle Ford •5 days
|102.6
|-0.67
|-0.65%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 5 days
|102.6
|-0.67
|-0.65%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days
|101.0
|-0.75
|-0.74%
|Kansas Common • 5 days
|95.00
|-0.50
|-0.52%
|Buena Vista • 5 days
|112.7
|+0.33
|+0.29%
Analysts Expect Crude Inventories To Fall Again This Week
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck…
Refiners in Europe are processing…
City A.M
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Russian energy giant Rosneft has been hit by a major cyberattack, according to various news reports in Germany.
Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security, the BSI, confirmed that hacker group Anonymous has targeted several units of Rosneft, forcing the Russian oil company to take its systems down.
Anonymous published a statement confirming responsibility for the attack, revealing it had captured 20 terabytes of data.
Prosecutors in Berlin have opened an investigation, according to a report in Der Spiegel magazine.
Rosneft is reportedly responsible for around a quarter of all crude oil imports to Germany and holds stakes in three refineries in the country. Its chief executive, Igor Sechin, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is chairman of the board of directors.
The BSI had warned earlier this month for an increased risk of cyberattacks and an “increased threat situation for Germany” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advising companies to improve their IT security measures.
By CityAM
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com