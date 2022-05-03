Germany’s Uniper Looks To Buy Russian Gas In Euro-To-Ruble Scheme

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.2 -2.98 -2.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.8 -2.75 -2.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.821 +0.346 +4.63%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.092 -0.113 -2.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.488 -0.022 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 103.7 +0.48 +0.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.488 -0.022 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 155 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.51 +0.37 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.07 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 105.6 +0.48 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 103.5 +0.48 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 102.7 +0.48 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 100.9 +0.48 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 112.0 -0.50 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 95.00 -0.50 -0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.7 +0.33 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 14 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 20 mins "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 39 mins Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 2 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Analysts Expect Crude Inventories To Fall Again This Week

Middle East’s Diesel Exports To Europe Soar As Russian Supply Slumps

Middle East’s Diesel Exports To Europe Soar As Russian Supply Slumps

Some of the biggest crude…

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Crude oil prices are set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Uniper Looks To Buy Russian Gas In Euro-To-Ruble Scheme

By Irina Slav - May 03, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Germany’s Uniper is continuing talks with Russian Gazprom and the German government on paying in rubles for deliveries of Russian gas, according to a Q1 financial report, out today.

The news comes as the European Commission urges member-state governments to shun Russian gas amid preparations for an embargo on Russian crude oil imports.

Uniper, which is one of Germany’s top gas buyers from Russia, said last week it was going to accept Gazprom’s new terms for gas payments.

"The plan is to make our payments in euros to an account in Russia," a company spokesperson told German media, as cited by Reuters last Thursday. Since then, however, the EC has stepped up pressure on European gas importers.

Yesterday, the Commission reiterated its warning that paying for Russian gas in rubles would constitute a breach of EU sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Per the new Russian terms for payments, any buyer of Russian gas from any unfriendly country needs to open two accounts in Gazprombank: one in the foreign currency it wants to pay in and one in rubles.

When a gas payment is due, the buyer deposits the necessary sum in dollars or euros in its first Gazprombank account. The bank then converts the sum into rubles under Russian central bank exchange rates and deposits it in the second account, from which the actual payment is made.

"Paying roubles through the conversion mechanism managed by the Russian public authorities and a second dedicated account in Gazprombank is a violation of the sanctions and cannot be accepted," said Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on Monday.

The European Union received some 40% of its imported natural gas from Russia along with 26% of its imported crude oil. The bloc has substantially stepped up its efforts to find replacement supplies in the last few weeks.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Natural Gas Prices Continue To Slide As LNG Imports Surge

Next Post

Russian Oil Losses Could Double As Sanctions Come Into Effect

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com