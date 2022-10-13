Angela Merkel Justifies Disastrous Energy Policy With Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.08 +1.81 +2.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.53 +2.08 +2.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.682 +0.247 +3.84%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.691 +0.061 +2.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.691 +0.061 +2.32%

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Angela Merkel Justifies Disastrous Energy Policy With Russia

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Saudi Arabia Expresses Its "Total Rejection" Of U.S. Statements About OPEC+

Alex Kimani

Angela Merkel Justifies Disastrous Energy Policy With Russia

By Alex Kimani - Oct 13, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has sought to justify the country’s energy policy that left Europe's biggest economy too dependent on Russian gas, saying she has no regrets and that her policies were informed by the situation at that time.

"You always act in the time in which you find yourself. In this respect, I do not regret decisions at all, rather, I believe that it was right from the perspective of the time," she told reporters in Lisbon when quizzed about her government's approach to Russia. 

Cheap Russian gas had allowed Germany to push ahead with phasing out nuclear and coal, Reuters quoted the former chancellor as saying. 

Europe’s largest economy is in dire straits after effectively boxing itself into a corner with its energy policies. For decades, successive governments in Berlin have pursued a policy of maximizing the country’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, and almost completely ditched nuclear energy with the final two functional reactors set to be turned off in 2022. As a result, Germany has become heavily reliant on natural gas, with the fuel accounting for 25% of the country’s total primary energy consumption. Although Germany has substantial supplies of natural gas of its own that could be accessed by fracking, Berlin has banned the technology, meaning it has to import 97% of its gas mainly from Russia, Netherlands and Norway.

Related: France Sends Germany Natural Gas To Ease Its Energy Crisis

Merkel’s reasoning does have some merit though.

Germany’s dramatic nuclear phase-out is as much part of the country’s Energiewende (energy transition) as the move towards a low-carbon economy. Not only does natural gas produce half the emissions of dirty coal, but for Germany it has been a very affordable and reliable energy source necessary for many sectors of the economy. 

In Germany, 44% of gas was used for heating buildings in 2020, while industrial processes consumed 28%. Gas is the best and cheapest feedstock for the manufacture of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, of which Germany is a critical supplier. Gas is also used in refining, the production of chemicals, and many other types of manufacturing. All these are difficult--if not impossible--to completely replace with green energy anytime soon.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Alex Kimani

