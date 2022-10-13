France Sends Germany Natural Gas To Ease Its Energy Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.24 +1.97 +2.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.48 +2.03 +2.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.662 +0.227 +3.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.706 +0.075 +2.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.706 +0.075 +2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

UN Resolution Condemns Russia’s “Illegal Annexation” Of Ukraine Regions

Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

Oil prices are set for…

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Standard Chartered Lowers Global Demand Forecast

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Standard Chartered Lowers Global Demand Forecast

Standard Chartered has lowered its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

France Sends Germany Natural Gas To Ease Its Energy Crisis

By Michael Kern - Oct 13, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

On Thursday, France started sending natural gas directly to Germany in an attempt to alleviate the energy crisis in Europe’s biggest economy, which used to rely heavily on Russian gas supply before the war in Ukraine.  

As of October 13, French gas network operator GRTgaz is transporting natural gas to Germany at the Obergailbach interconnection point, the French firm said in a statement today.

“In an unprecedented energy context linked to the war in Ukraine, France is in solidarity with its German neighbor by sending gas directly to it,” GRTgaz said.  

The marketing of the first physical flows of gas has already taken place, the company added.

The only existing interconnection point between France and Germany at Obergailbach was originally designed to operate in the Germany-to-France direction. GRTgaz and its German counterparts have made the necessary technical adjustments so that gas can now flow in the direction from France to Germany.   

Klaus Müller, the president of the German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, thanked GRTgaz in a tweet and said that the French gas deliveries help Germany’s security of supply.  

Germany’s energy regulator insists that “significant” gas and energy savings are necessary to avoid a winter of rationing and gas emergency. Households, industry, and businesses need to cut consumption by at least 20%, the regulator’s head Müller said earlier this month. Germany may be unable to avoid a gas emergency this winter if all consumers don’t significantly cut consumption in Europe’s biggest economy, the regulator and its president have said multiple times since the summer.

Gas storage sites in Germany are now 95% full, the regulator said in its latest update on the gas supply and demand situation on Thursday. Wholesale gas prices are very volatile but remain at very high levels. Businesses and households need to prepare for significantly higher gas prices, the regulator said and called once again for gas and energy savings.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Fuel Supply Fears Worsen As Major Refinery Malfunctions

Next Post

Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com