Analysts Reiterate Calls For $100 Oil As Saudi Arabia Cuts Production

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.12 +1.38 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.48 +1.35 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.81 +1.30 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.236 +0.064 +2.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.532 +0.032 +1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.39 +1.89 +2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.532 +0.032 +1.27%

Graph down Marine 4 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.48 +1.40 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 552 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.67 +1.27 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.03 +1.40 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.49 +1.64 +3.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 73.89 +1.64 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 72.14 +1.64 +2.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.29 +1.64 +2.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.29 +1.64 +2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 76.24 +1.64 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.59 +1.64 +2.56%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 25 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 40 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Analysts Reiterate Calls For $100 Oil As Saudi Arabia Cuts Production

WTI Screams Back Up Past $70 Despite Crude Inventory Builds

WTI Screams Back Up Past $70 Despite Crude Inventory Builds

Crude oil prices turned around…

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The epic commodity bull run…

Analysts Reiterate Calls For $100 Oil As Saudi Arabia Cuts Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 05, 2023, 3:46 AM CDT

Brent prices could hit $100 by the end of this year as the new 1 million bpd production cut Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday would further tighten the oil market, analysts said after the OPEC+ meeting this weekend.

The OPEC+ producers decided to keep the current cuts until the end of 2024, while OPEC’s top producer and the world’s largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, said it would voluntarily reduce its production by 1 million bpd in July, to around 9 million bpd. The Saudi cut could be extended beyond July, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz said on Sunday, describing the announced reduction as a “Saudi lollipop.”

“With Saudi Arabia protecting oil prices from sliding too low by cutting production, we think oil markets are now more prone to a shortfall later this year,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note carried by Reuters.  

Even if China’s oil demand is not as strong in the second half of this year as expected, Brent Crude futures are set to rise to $85 per barrel by the fourth quarter of 2023, Dhar added.

Early on Monday in Europe, Brent Crude traded at $77 per barrel, up by 1% on the day.

ANZ analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari reiterated their $100 per barrel Brent target for the end of the year, saying that “Investors are likely to add bullish bets, comfortable that Saudi Arabia and OPEC will provide a backstop should the market hit any hurdles.”

“The oil market now looks like it will be even tighter in the second half of the year,” ANZ noted.

Goldman Sachs, which sees Brent at $95 per barrel in December, described OPEC+’s meeting as “moderately bullish” to its forecast and offsetting some bearish downside risks such as higher supply from sanctioned Russia, Iran, and Venezuela and weaker-than-thought Chinese demand.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

