Is Amazon As Green As It Claims To Be?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 56.55 +0.32 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 58.84 +0.38 +0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.966 +0.031 +1.06%
Graph up Mars US 28 mins 56.68 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 44 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.966 +0.031 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 58.43 +0.86 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 58.50 +0.69 +1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.77 -0.11 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 59.77 +0.37 +0.62%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 58.12 -0.25 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 58.73 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 44.46 +0.61 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 44.04 +0.98 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 54.69 +0.93 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 56.09 +0.93 +1.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 51.34 +0.88 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 49.94 +1.18 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 49.94 +1.18 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 51.19 +0.93 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 53.29 +0.93 +1.78%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 49.84 +1.08 +2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 34 mins Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 2 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 19 mins US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 35 mins Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 19 mins Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 42 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 6 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 17 mins Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 1 day Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 days Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 1 day JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

New Mexico Looks To Solve Its Gas Flaring Problem

New Mexico Looks To Solve Its Gas Flaring Problem

Drillers in New Mexico, home…

Oil Prices Continue To Rise As Bullish News Mounts

Oil Prices Continue To Rise As Bullish News Mounts

Oil prices hit a one-year…

Cold Weather Pushes Gas Prices Above $3

Cold Weather Pushes Gas Prices Above $3

The front-month Henry Hub contract…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Amazon As Green As It Claims To Be?

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 04, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

On Tuesday, Amazon released an 8,000-word press release chock-full of revelations about the company, including Jeff Bezos’ official resignation as chief executive office of the etail megalodon, his replacement by Amazon insider Andy Jassy, and record-breakingly lucrative year-end numbers. In 2020 Amazon’s annual revenue shot up 38% to a whopping $386 billion, which comes out to a yearly increase of over $100 billion. But 38% seems like a small number compared to the company’s net profit growth, which increased a stunning 84% from 2019 to 2020. Amazon is on track for world domination. And while the company faces serious antitrust charges from the European Union as well as antitrust probes from this side of the Atlantic, the $1.7 trillion company is charging full steam ahead. In fact, projections for the first quarter of 2021 are predicting a further 30 to 40% boost for the company’s revenue. And as Amazon continues to consolidate and dominate markets around the world and post bigger and bigger profit margins, they are undoubtedly eating up more and more resources. But while Amazon is quick to publish all kinds of information about its economic growth, the company is extremely cagey about its ecological footprint.

In the Big Tech world, where ESG (environmental, social, and governance) tends to be a mainstream investment focus instead of a fringe trend, it’s standard operating procedure for a company to publish annual reports providing detailed information about their carbon emissions, electricity use, and total energy consumption. Alphabet does it. Apple does it. Facebook does it. Microsoft does it. Amazon, not so much. Despite Jeff Bezos’ somewhat underwhelming attempts to paint himself as an environmental justice warrior (in his resignation announcement, the ex-CEO--and richest man on Earth--cited a desire to spend more time on side projects including the Bezos Earth Fund), Amazon’s near-total silence on their own energy use paints a much clearer picture of the company’s priorities. 

Related: Oil Prices Continue To Rise As Bullish News Mounts

The stark lack of information about the company’s energy consumption is particularly marked because Amazon is not quiet about other aspects of their environmental impact (particularly when it stands to make for good PR). the company has been pressured into releasing some less-than-stellar numbers about their ecological footprint in the past, however, that hint at the enormity of the company’s energy consumption.

“For years, Amazon has been coy about its energy use and emissions,” Forbes reported this week. “In 2019, amid rising pressure from its employees, the company finally revealed its carbon-dioxide emissions, which totaled about 44.4 million tons in 2018. Last June, the company reported that its emissions jumped by 15% over the prior year to about 51.1 million tons.” As Forbes points out, this puts Amazon in the company of oil giants and other infamously emissions-heavy ventures. 

Not that this should come as any huge surprise. Data centers are infamously ravenous for energy and Amazon’s fleet of delivery trucks and over 80 cargo jets are putting in some major mileage to make sure you get your electric tea kettle, phone case, and cat toys in record time. 

When Forbes reached out to Amazon about its deliberately obfuscated energy use, company spokesperson Luis Davila credited Amazonian exceptionalism, suggesting that Amazon is just too complex and special to be able to provide that kind of information before deflecting with promises of carbon neutrality by 2040.

Yes, Amazon is just one company and energy use is just one metric. But they’re also the biggest company in the world, and in the era of fast-approaching catastrophic climate change, transparency and accountability have more importance and gravity than ever. While world leaders are finally beginning to fall in line with a global clean energy transition, the private sector is all over the map. It’s critically important to take a closer look at world-leading and -shaping companies like Amazon and ask questions about greenwashing versus genuinely responsible business practices. And that starts with making issues like energy usage public knowledge.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cold Weather Pushes Gas Prices Above $3
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump

Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com