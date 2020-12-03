Alaska’s Oil Exports Double Amid Strong Chinese Demand

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 45.64 +0.36 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 48.77 +0.52 +1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Graph up Mars US 39 mins 46.64 +0.81 +1.77%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 16 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.49 +0.57 +1.33%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 46.91 -0.49 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.37 -0.71 -1.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.87 +0.62 +1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.05 +0.42 +0.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 48.19 +0.80 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.67 +0.70 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 32.60 +0.41 +1.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.38 +0.73 +2.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 44.28 +0.73 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 45.68 +0.73 +1.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.73 +0.73 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.78 +0.73 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.03 +0.73 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.78 +0.73 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 46.56 -0.75 -1.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.50 +0.75 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.02 +0.73 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 9 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Mail IN Ballot Fraud

Breaking News:

Iran's Foreign Minister: "No Renegotiations On Nuclear Deal With Biden Period"

India Hopes To Restart Oil Imports From Iran, Venezuela

India Hopes To Restart Oil Imports From Iran, Venezuela

India would like to have…

Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800

This year has been incredible…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Alaska’s Oil Exports Double Amid Strong Chinese Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 03, 2020, 1:30 PM CST

Alaska’s crude oil exports have more than doubled this year from 2019, as Chinese refiners are purchasing more Alaskan crude, demand for which on the U.S. West Coast has significantly shrunk in the pandemic.

While demand from U.S. West Coast refiners has been subdued, overall Chinese crude oil imports have held strong during the COVID-19 wave in China early this year.

China’s crude imports then soared in the summer months after refiners took advantage of the cheapest crude in decades in April and purchased crude from various places in the world, including Alaska. The discounts of spot cargoes of Canada’s Cold Lake blend, Alaska North Slope, and Brazil’s Lula grades varied between $5 and $9 a barrel to Brent prices, which were below $30 for most of April.    

According to data from commodities research firm Kpler, cited by Bloomberg, Alaska’s crude oil exports have more than doubled year over year to 15.6 million barrels so far in 2020. This would be the highest level of crude oil exports from Alaska in 20 years.

Most of the crude oil exports from Alaska this year have gone to China, where refiners bought 12.3 million barrels of Alaska North Slope, while the other 3.3 million barrels were exported to South Korea, according to Kpler’s data cited by Bloomberg. In 2019, Alaska exported just around 1 million barrels to China. 

The much higher Alaskan oil exports this year have sent the price of Alaska North Slope to trading at a premium to WTI Crude.

While oil demand in Europe and the United States continues to disappoint, refiners in Asia are racing to procure crude from around the world, giving the oil market some hope that at least in one region, demand is strengthening in the fourth quarter.

As many as 20 tankers carrying U.S. crude oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast are expected to begin their journey to Asia in December, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing shipping programs and shipbrokers.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Major Chevron Slashes Spending Plans Following COVID Crisis

Next Post

Iran's Foreign Minister: "No Renegotiations On Nuclear Deal With Biden Period"

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition

 Alt text

Is Tesla Too Ambitious For Its Own Good?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com