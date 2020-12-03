OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 45.64 +0.36 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 48.73 +0.48 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Graph up Mars US 35 mins 45.83 +0.83 +1.84%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 16 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.49 +0.57 +1.33%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 46.91 -0.49 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.37 -0.71 -1.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.87 +0.62 +1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.05 +0.42 +0.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 48.19 +0.80 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.67 +0.70 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 32.60 +0.41 +1.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.38 +0.73 +2.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 44.28 +0.73 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 45.68 +0.73 +1.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.73 +0.73 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.78 +0.73 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.03 +0.73 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.78 +0.73 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 46.56 -0.75 -1.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.50 +0.75 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.02 +0.73 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 8 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Mail IN Ballot Fraud

Breaking News:

Iran's Foreign Minister: "No Renegotiations On Nuclear Deal With Biden Period"

U.S. Oil Production Is On The Rise Again

U.S. Oil Production Is On The Rise Again

United States crude oil production…

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Gold has had a particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran's Foreign Minister: "No Renegotiations On Nuclear Deal With Biden Period"

By ZeroHedge - Dec 03, 2020, 4:30 PM CST

President-Elect Joe Biden has long signaled he'll seek US reentry into participation in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or JCPOA, brokered under the prior Obama administration. On Thursday Iran issued its unwavering position to the incoming Biden administration, saying there will be no renegotiations of the deal whatsoever

Biden has said the US will lift sanctions and return to the JCPOA should Iran return to conformity to its stipulations, namely caps on uranium enrichment. Quoting Iran's foreign minister, The Times of Israel reports on Thursday:

"It will never be renegotiated. Period," Zarif tells a conference in Italy, speaking remotely.

He says Iran won’t agree to any curbs on its missile program or backing of regional proxies unless Western countries stop their "malign behavior" in the Middle East.

"As long as they’re not able to put up, they have to shut up," Zarif says.

Obama's then Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in 2015. The two had contacts during the Trump administration as well. Via AP

Of course, there are multiple potential hurdles facing Biden, not the least of which is Trump's maximum pressure campaign ramping up right up to inauguration day on January 20 is designed to box him in.

The Daily Beast also reported this week Pompeo has been issued free reign to hammer the Islamic Republic in any way short of provoking major war.

But other major hurdles include steps Iran has taken to intentionally breach stipulations under the deal as a response to US-led sanctions, the most important of which has been to blast past uranium enrichment caps.

As of this week Iranian parliament has passed a bill that would require Tehran leaders to boot all international nuclear inspectors from the country in a month, should Iran's access to the global banking system and oil markets not be restored within that time frame.

We've seen time and again on Iran that a lot can happen in a mere days and weeks, and there's still a long way to go till January 20.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alaska’s Oil Exports Double Amid Strong Chinese Demand

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition

 Alt text

Is Tesla Too Ambitious For Its Own Good?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com