API Reports First Crude Build In Five Weeks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.23 +3.13 +3.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.75 +2.91 +3.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.732 +0.109 +2.36%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.909 +0.080 +2.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 +0.068 +2.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%
Chart Mars US 24 mins 89.90 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 +0.068 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 93.15 -2.26 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 95.88 -2.57 -2.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 91.15 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 99.33 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 97.68 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 77.81 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 94.06 +1.70 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 92.31 +1.70 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 90.21 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 89.46 +1.70 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 93.01 +1.70 +1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 87.66 +1.70 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 86.49 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 44 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 7 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 9 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.

Breaking News:

EU Proposes New Law To Make Sure Suppliers Comply With ESG Standards

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

Saudi Arabia has just closed…

Why Wall Street Can’t Afford To Turn Its Back On Fossil Fuels

Why Wall Street Can’t Afford To Turn Its Back On Fossil Fuels

Some of America’s top oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

API Reports First Crude Build In Five Weeks

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 23, 2022, 3:56 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory build this week for crude oil to be 5.983 million barrels after analysts predicted a build of 767,000 barrels.

U.S. crude inventories have shed some 73 million barrels since the start of 2021 and about 16 million barrels since the start of 2020. Global crude stockpiles are also low.

In the week prior, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 1.076 million barrels after analysts had predicted a larger draw of 1.769 barrels.

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday in the run-up to the data release on profit-taking after Tuesday's big price spike following Russia's official recognition of  separatist regions of Ukraine as independence and subsequent movement of Russian troops into those regions. Ultimately, the United States slapped sanctions on Russia following those actions.

WTI was trading up 0.05% at $91.96 per barrel on the day at 1:23 p.m. EST—and flat on the week. Brent crude was trading down 0.12% on the day at $96.72 per barrel on the day—but up nearly $3 per barrel on the week.

U.S. crude oil production held steady in the most recent reporting week. For the week ending February 11—the last week for which the Energy Information Administration has provided data—crude oil production in the United States stayed at 11.6 million bpd. This is down 1.5 million bpd from the pre-pandemic era.

This week, the API reported a build in gasoline inventories at 427,000 barrels for the week ending February 18—compared to the previous week's 923,000-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventory of 985,000 barrels for the week, after last week's 546,000 barrel decrease. Cushing saw a 2.066 million-barrel decrease this week. Cushing inventories stood at 25.8 million barrels as of February 11 and declining—down from 60 million barrels at the start of 2021, and down from 37 million barrels at the end of 2021.

At 4:47 pm, EST, WTI was trading at $92.26, with Brent trading at $97.00

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Vietnam Grapples With Fuel Shortages

Next Post

EU Proposes New Law To Make Sure Suppliers Comply With ESG Standards

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com