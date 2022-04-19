16 States Urge Biden To Bring Back Keystone XL

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 102.6 -5.65 -5.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 107.5 -5.64 -4.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 7.176 -0.644 -8.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 3.862 -0.029 -0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.247 -0.131 -3.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +4.47 +4.21%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 102.2 -5.50 -5.11%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.247 -0.131 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 108.2 +2.46 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 110.0 +2.45 +2.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 141 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 6 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +4.47 +4.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.72 +0.99 +1.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 93.51 +1.23 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 109.8 +1.23 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 108.0 +1.23 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 105.9 +1.23 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 103.1 +1.23 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 103.1 +1.23 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 105.2 +1.23 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 108.7 +1.23 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 103.4 +1.23 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 115.1 +2.79 +2.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.50 +1.25 +1.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.5 +1.76 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 6 hours Ukraine gas
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 20 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 3 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 3 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russian Crude Shipments Have Fallen 25% In A Week

Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy

Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy

The Global Price Index of…

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To Highest Level Since April 2020

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To Highest Level Since April 2020

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

16 States Urge Biden To Bring Back Keystone XL

By Irina Slav - Apr 19, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The attorney generals of 16 states have written to President Biden urging him to bring back to life the Keystone XL pipeline project in order to facilitate the import of more Canadian crude.

Noting media reports that the United States wanted to boost its intake of Canadian crude, the attorneys general, led by Alaska's Treg Taylor, said that this was exactly the purpose for which the Keystone XL pipeline was being built.

They then went on to call on the White House to reverse its stance on the project and allow construction to be completed.

"Clear the administrative path for the pipeline's development, rescind your revocation of Keystone XL's 2019 Presidential Permit, and provide regulatory certainty to companies willing to build this vital, arterial pipeline," the attorneys general wrote in their letter. "Recent events have made it strikingly obvious that more domestic energy development is needed to prevent future economic hardship for Americans."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the President of vilifying the oil industry and said the resumption of the Keystone XL project would create jobs and reduce the effects of Biden's policies on the economy.

“The President's decision to vilify American fossil fuel companies while desperately reaching out to foreign leaders for oil shows the hypocrisy of this administration's promotion of policies that undermine U.S. energy independence," Paxton said in a news release on the letter.

"The Keystone Pipeline would bring jobs, revenue, and greatly reduce the devastating economic impact of President Biden's policies that have forced Americans to brace themselves for continued high energy costs and inflation." 

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen didn't spare the White House his criticism, either, calling on the President to stop burdening the industry with excessive regulations that would only lead to higher energy costs for Americans.

"[...] your ill-considered, day-one decision to nix this pipeline has produced farreaching consequences. It set a dangerous precedent for future permits and projects that would enhance our nation's energy security and independence," the authors of the letter wrote.

"Your vitriolic language and vilification of the American fossil fuel industries while holding out your hand to the despotic foreign leaders whose interests directly conflict with American values has undoubtedly depressed American energy development both on- and off-shore," they added, demanding that Keystone XL resume construction.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Summer Gasoline Price Set To Be Highest Since 2014

Next Post

Russia Clears Up Confusion Over Rubles For Gas Scheme

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects

China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com