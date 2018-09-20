Canada Boosts Oil Exports To The U.S.

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.24 -0.08 -0.11%
Brent Crude 41 mins 78.22 -0.70 -0.89%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.952 -0.012 -0.40%
Mars US 39 mins 73.55 -1.32 -1.76%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 +0.97 +1.27%
Urals 18 hours 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.20 +0.85 +1.23%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.952 -0.012 -0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.80 +1.23 +1.63%
Murban 2 days 79.17 +1.36 +1.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.61 +0.09 +0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 78.07 +0.13 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.76 +0.05 +0.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Girassol 2 days 79.37 +0.28 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 +0.97 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.84 -1.60 -4.06%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.77 +1.18 +3.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.77 +1.18 +1.95%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.92 +1.18 +1.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.52 +1.18 +2.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.77 +1.18 +2.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.77 +1.18 +2.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.77 +1.18 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.52 +1.18 +2.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.77 +1.18 +2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Giddings 18 hours 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.62 +0.98 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.75 -0.32 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.25 -0.32 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.25 +2.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.63 +1.27 +1.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 9 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 13 minutes Time For Reaction: Trump Presses OPEC to Reduce Prices as Crude Trades Near $80
  • 9 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 17 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 9 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 35 mins So about that psychological oil price ceiling of $80 ... Trump's Twitter sledgehammer is right on cue, again
  • 12 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 10 hours Google And Facebook Lead Digital's March To Half Of The U.S. Ad Market
  • 12 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 23 hours Famous Musk's Tweet Puts Tesla Under Criminal Investigation
  • 1 day WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 7 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 3 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 5 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 6 hours Qatar/Germany: 10 billion Euro Investment In Germany's Energy Sector

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Join Oil And Gas Climate Initiative

Alt Text

Colorado’s Oil Industry Braces For A Devastating Blow

Colorado is set to vote…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil prices were up on…

Alt Text

Norway’s Offshore Oil Boom Is Back On

The race for the no.1…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Canada Boosts Oil Exports To The U.S.

By Tim Daiss - Sep 20, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT oil jack

Canada is requiring stronger tanks cars for transporting crude oil ahead of previously set deadlines, the country’s transport minister said on Wednesday.

Transport Canada, the government department responsible for developing regulations, policies and services of transportation in Canada, will now require all unjacketed CPC 1232 tank cars that carry crude oil to be phased out by November 1 - some 17 months earlier than a prior deadline. Unjacketed CPC 1232 and older DOT 111 cars that carry condensate (a volatile light hydrocarbon) will be phased out by January 1, 2019, well ahead of a previously set 2025 deadline.

Canada’s Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said that phasing out the “least crash resistant tank cars as soon as possible” would enhance the safety of communities along rail lines and help ensure the reliable transport of goods and commodities.

Canada’s move and continued push for safer tank cars comes with the Lac Megantic crude-by -rail disaster still fresh in mind. The crash occurred in the town of Lac-Mégantic, in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, on July 6, 2013, when an unattended 74-car freight train carrying Bakken Formation crude oil rolled down a 1.2 percent grade from Nantes and derailed in downtown Lac Megantic, resulting in the fire and explosion of multiple tank cars. Forty-seven people were confirmed dead as a result of the accident.

In the past five years, both Canada and the U.S. have introduced new safety standards for crude by rail cars, including the phasing out of certain car types. DOT 111 cars involved in the Lac-Mégantic accident were phased out for crude oil usage in Canada in November 2016.

Canadian oil exports

Canada’s quicker timeline for strong tank cars that carry crude also comes as the country’s crude oil exports to the U.S. increase. In 2017, Canada was the largest foreign supplier of crude oil to the U.S., accounting for 43 percent of total U.S. crude oil imports and 2 percent of U.S. refinery crude oil intake. Canada exported 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to the U.S. in 2017, amounting to 99 percent of all Canadian crude oil and equivalent exports, according to Natural Resources Canada. Related: Germany Blinks First In Ongoing European Gas War

Moreover, Canadian crude exports to the U.S. since last year have continued to spike. Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB), its energy regulator, said in August that Canadian oil transports by rail so far this year has nearly doubled since 2017.

For the last week in June, Canadian crude exports to the U.S. were up 11.8 percent from the same time last year. The four-week moving average for that week was 12.2 percent higher year-over-year. The NEB reported total crude oil exports by rail for June averaged 204,558 bpd, an 87 percent increase from last year.

Bearish prices for Canadian oil

The quandary for Canada is that it still exports the bulk of its oil exports to the U.S. by pipeline, a cheaper and safer alternative. However, more pipelines need to be brought online to prevent bottle necks, with a knock-on effect of pushing Canadian crude prices down by as much as $30 per barrel compared to U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI).

"With western Canadian pipelines full, greater volumes crude by rail volumes will continue to grow into the fall. We expect movement to average between 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day for the year,” Kevin Birn, the director for regional energy projects at consultant group IHS Markit said last month. Related: Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

Most Canadian crude exported to the U.S. heads to the Gulf Coast, where oil storage facilities, refineries and export terminals are concentrated.

This increase in Canadian crude exports also come in-spite of the U.S. shale oil boom still raging. The NEB says the U.S. still wants to buy Canadian heavy crude because many of its refineries are configured to process it and it is a cheaper feed-stock than light oil.

Going forward, there are more headwinds for Canadian oil. Despite July’s all-time high for Canadian oil exports, analysts are claiming that it’s still not high enough to clear out the glut of oil in Western Canada. Canadian oil production is expected to reach 4.7 million bpd by the end of 2018, compared to 4.5 million bpd at the end of last year, according to a NEB forecast.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Slip After Trump Slams OPEC On Twitter
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil
Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

 Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

 Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

 Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com